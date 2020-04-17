Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/17/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Moderna Gets U.S. Funding for Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine

The Cambridge, Mass., company also said it plans to hire up to 150 new employees to scale up manufacturing of doses for the studies, and to develop processes for large-scale manufacturing if the studies succeed. 

 
Facebook Cancels Gatherings With 50 or More People Through June 2021

Facebook is canceling all gatherings with 50 or more people through June 2021, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a post outlining a cautious return for the social media giant from the coronavirus disruption. 

 
Rapid Coronavirus Test Device Maker's Shares Soar in IPO

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd., a maker of a blood test device that can produce coronavirus results in 15 minutes, went public on the Australian Securities Exchange, raising 30 million Australian dollars ($19 million). 

 
Boeing to Restart Jetliner Production

Boeing said it will resume limited production of its wide-body commercial jetliners in the Seattle area on April 20 after a three-week shutdown triggered by travel restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Smithfield CEO Says Coronavirus Must Not Stop U.S. Meat Production

The chief executive of Smithfield Foods, the nation's largest pork producer, said the U.S. cannot allow coronavirus cases to derail meat industry operations, as plant shutdowns across the country cut into food production. 

 
Frontier Lenders Say Prearranged Bankruptcy Could Unravel

Frontier Communications' senior lenders say the telecommunications company's prearranged bankruptcy plan is a "fragile house of cards" that won't stand up in court. 

 
New York Legislator Urges Probe of Ticketmaster's Refund Policy

State Sen. James Skoufis called for the state attorney general to investigate the company, citing its policy on refunds for shows postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
5G Startup Movandi Raises $27 Million as Sector Turns Hot

Fresh capital will be used to accelerate deployment of 5G infrastructure. 

 
Live Sports and Entertainment Are Shut. Sponsorships Are Taking a Hit.

Refunds, contract extensions and other make-good arrangements on sponsorships of live events are being negotiated. 

 
With Lockdown Lifted, Chinese Splurge on Big Luxury Brands

Spending in China on some of the biggest high-end brands has surged since the country's lockdown ended, luxury goods companies said, offering hope to an industry that has been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

