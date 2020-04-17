Rio Tinto Output Beats Forecasts

Rio Tinto overcame disruption from a tropical cyclone in Australia to lift first-quarter iron ore output 2%, but pared annual guidance for mined copper due to earthquake damage at a big U.S. mine and the impact of the new coronavirus.

Roche Joins Push for Antibody Coronavirus Test

Swiss healthcare giant Roche is joining efforts to develop an antibody test for the coronavirus with plans to launch a product in early May.

Luckin Coffee's Accounting Scandal Thwarts Backer's $2.5 Billion Fund

Centurium Capital, a private-equity firm with a sizable investment in China's Luckin Coffee, has put on hold plans to raise a second fund after the coffee chain revealed that employees had fabricated much of its 2019 sales.

Computers Were Going to Upend Home Buying. They Didn't See the Coronavirus Coming.

Companies like Zillow and Opendoor were supposed to lead a revolution in real estate by using algorithms to flip homes. A global pandemic brought those plans to a screeching halt.

Facebook Cancels Gatherings With 50 or More People Through June 2021

Facebook is canceling all gatherings with 50 or more people through June 2021, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a post outlining a cautious return for the social media giant from the coronavirus disruption.

Rapid Coronavirus Test Device Maker's Shares Soar in IPO

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd., a maker of a blood test device that can produce coronavirus results in 15 minutes, went public on the Australian Securities Exchange, raising 30 million Australian dollars ($19 million).

Boeing to Restart Jetliner Production

Boeing said it will resume limited production of its wide-body commercial jetliners in the Seattle area on April 20 after a three-week shutdown triggered by travel restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Lockdown Lifted, Chinese Splurge on Big Luxury Brands

Spending in China on some of the biggest high-end brands has surged since the country's lockdown ended, luxury goods companies said, offering hope to an industry that has been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Moderna Gets U.S. Funding for Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine

The Cambridge, Mass., company also said it plans to hire up to 150 new employees to scale up manufacturing of doses for the studies, and to develop processes for large-scale manufacturing if the studies succeed.

Smithfield CEO Says Coronavirus Must Not Stop U.S. Meat Production

The chief executive of Smithfield Foods, the nation's largest pork producer, said the U.S. cannot allow coronavirus cases to derail meat industry operations, as plant shutdowns across the country cut into food production.