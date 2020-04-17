Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/17/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Coronavirus Drug Report, Though Inconclusive, Sends Gilead Higher

An encouraging news report about an experimental drug being developed by Gilead Sciences for Covid-19 led shares of the drugmaker to jump Friday and helped to spur gains in the total market. 

 
VW Reopens Europe Plants, Offering a Vision of the Postvirus Factory

Volkswagen will restart car plants across Europe next week, offering a pandemic-era blueprint for other global manufacturers that will alter workers' daily lives and, at least temporarily, relegate productivity to the back seat. 

 
AMC Vies for Rescue Financing to Survive Shutdown

AMC Entertainment is seeking to secure rescue financing while renegotiating terms with lenders to help it get through the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced it to close down its cinemas world-wide. 

 
Procter & Gamble Posts Biggest U.S. Sales Gain in Decades

Increased demand in P&G's home market amid the coronavirus pandemic more than offset steep declines in China, where virus fallout kept consumers from buying. 

 
Schlumberger Cuts Jobs, Slashes Dividend 75% in Historic Oil Rout

The world's largest oil driller is restructuring businesses, cutting jobs and closing facilities as it expects an acute downturn in oil-field activity. 

 
Amazon Gets Go-Ahead for U.K. Food-Delivery Investment

The U.K.'s anticompetition authority said it has provisionally approved Amazon.com's planned investment in British startup Deliveroo, citing the food-delivery company's financial vulnerability amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Curb Your Enthusiasm on Gilead

A viable treatment for Covid-19 is desperately needed, but investors are way too enthusiastic about the latest potential breakthrough. 

 
Altria CEO Steps Down From the Marlboro Cigarette Maker

Howard Willard, who made a controversial $12.8 billion investment in e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, had temporarily stepped aside in March after being diagnosed with Covid-19. 

 
Rio Tinto Output Beats Forecasts

Rio Tinto overcame disruption from a tropical cyclone in Australia to lift first-quarter iron ore output 2%, but pared annual guidance for mined copper due to earthquake damage at a big U.S. mine and the impact of the new coronavirus. 

 
Roche Joins Push for Antibody Coronavirus Test

Swiss healthcare giant Roche is joining efforts to develop an antibody test for the coronavirus with plans to launch a product in early May.

