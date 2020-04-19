Senate Panel Seeks Scrutiny of China Telecom Companies

Subcommittee finds that without proper oversight, the Chinese firms' U.S. operations pose an unacceptable risk to national security.

YouTube Spars With Auditor Over Transparency of Advertising Risks

Google wants to substantially limit the information a key auditor of YouTube can share about the risks of advertising on the video service, according to people familiar with the situation, highlighting tensions between the tech giant and Madison Avenue.

Big Tech's Resilience to Downturn Faces First Test

The pandemic has made many tech companies' wares more essential in ways that could add to the industry's strength, even if it isn't immediately reflected in the bottom line.

Steelmakers' Worst Slump in a Decade Seen Getting Worse

U.S. steel companies are slashing production to match the collapse in demand and in anticipation that orders and prices will fall further.

Citigroup Cutting Ties With Scaramucci's Hedge Fund of Funds

Citigroup's private bank decided to sever its relationship with Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital and expects to see clients redeem $100 million over time.

Walmart's Challenge Is Just Staying Open

Starting next week Walmart plans to require all workers to wear masks. Around 150,000 people are on leave, and fewer than 2,000 workers have tested positive for Covid-19.

Hydroxychloroquine Doesn't Fully Protect Against Coronavirus, Early Data Suggest

Dozens of people taking hydroxychloroquine and other treatments for chronic rheumatologic diseases have become infected with the new coronavirus, according to an analysis of emerging data, a sign the drugs may not protect people.

Coronavirus Drug Report, Though Inconclusive, Sends Gilead Higher

An encouraging news report about an experimental drug being developed by Gilead Sciences for Covid-19 led shares of the drugmaker to jump Friday and helped to spur gains in the total market.

Moody's Downgrades Mexico and State Oil Firm Pemex

Moody's lowered Mexico's credit rating Friday, becoming the third ratings firm to downgrade the country in recent weeks.

VW Reopens Europe Plants, Offering a Vision of the Postvirus Factory

Volkswagen will restart car plants across Europe next week, offering a pandemic-era blueprint for other global manufacturers that will alter workers' daily lives and, at least temporarily, relegate productivity to the back seat.