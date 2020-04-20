Log in
04/20/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Google, Facebook to Be Ordered to Pay for Australian News Content

Australia plans to require Alphabet's Google and Facebook to pay local media organizations for their content, the latest development in a global debate over whether the tech giants are unfairly benefiting from news articles that appear on their platforms. 

 
Amazon's French Warehouses to Remain Shut

Amazon.com warehouses in France will remain closed up to and including Wednesday after a court last week temporarily prohibited the company from shipping nonessential goods because of the risk to workers from the new coronavirus. 

 
Novartis in Malaria Drug Suitability Study for Covid-19

Novartis said it will proceed with a phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the use of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of hospitalized patients with Covid-19. 

 
Volkswagen Settles 200,000 Emissions Class Actions

Volkswagen has reached settlements with 200,000 claimants relating to its diesel emissions scandal, paying a total of EUR620 million in compensation. 

 
European Corporate Roundup: Philips Forecasts Modest Growth in 2020

Philips posted a sharp fall in first quarter earnings due to the coronavirus pandemic but forecast modest sales and earnings growth in 2020. 

 
YouTube Spars With Auditor Over Transparency of Advertising Risks

Google wants to substantially limit the information a key auditor of YouTube can share about the risks of advertising on the video service, according to people familiar with the situation, highlighting tensions between the tech giant and Madison Avenue. 

 
Big Tech's Resilience to Downturn Faces First Test

The pandemic has made many tech companies' wares more essential in ways that could add to the industry's strength, even if it isn't immediately reflected in the bottom line. 

 
Senate Panel Seeks Scrutiny of China Telecom Companies

Subcommittee finds that without proper oversight, the Chinese firms' U.S. operations pose an unacceptable risk to national security. 

 
Alibaba's Cloud Unit to Invest CNY200 Bln on Its Cloud Infrastructure Within Next Three Years

Alibaba Group said it will invest 200 billion yuan (US$28.28 billion) within the next three years in cloud infrastructure, such as operating systems and servers. 

 
Steelmakers' Worst Slump in a Decade Seen Getting Worse

U.S. steel companies are slashing production to match the collapse in demand and in anticipation that orders and prices will fall further.

