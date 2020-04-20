Coronavirus Contract Disputes Start Hitting the Courts

Companies are suspending or terminating business agreements by relying on a common but rarely invoked escape hatch in many commercial contracts.

Coronavirus Hasn't Diminished Tech Stocks' Allure

Big technology stocks such as Netflix and Amazon are again charging to new heights and propelling the broader stock market, which is swiftly rebounding after a punishing selloff.

Google, Facebook to Be Ordered to Pay for Australian News Content

Australia plans to require Alphabet's Google and Facebook to pay local media organizations for their content, the latest development in a global debate over whether the tech giants are unfairly benefiting from news articles that appear on their platforms.

Repairing Planes Used to Be a Nice Business. Now They're Grounded.

The Covid-19 crisis is a severe blow for companies like Boeing that build planes, but it is an even harder one for those that repair them.

Amazon's French Warehouses to Remain Shut

Amazon.com warehouses in France will remain closed up to and including Wednesday after a court last week temporarily prohibited the company from shipping nonessential goods because of the risk to workers from the new coronavirus.

Novartis in Malaria Drug Suitability Study for Covid-19

Novartis said it will proceed with a phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the use of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of hospitalized patients with Covid-19.

Volkswagen Settles 200,000 Emissions Class Actions

Volkswagen has reached settlements with 200,000 claimants relating to its diesel emissions scandal, paying a total of EUR620 million in compensation.

YouTube Spars With Auditor Over Transparency of Advertising Risks

Google wants to substantially limit the information a key auditor of YouTube can share about the risks of advertising on the video service, according to people familiar with the situation, highlighting tensions between the tech giant and Madison Avenue.

Restaurants vs. Insurers Shapes Up as a Big Lobbying Fight

The government's efforts to help business recover from the crisis are triggering waves of lobbying skirmishes. One of the biggest fights shaping up pits restaurants against the insurance industry.

Big Tech's Resilience to Downturn Faces First Test

The pandemic has made many tech companies' wares more essential in ways that could add to the industry's strength, even if it isn't immediately reflected in the bottom line.