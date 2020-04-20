Log in
04/20/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Banks Prepare for Credit Losses Amid Pandemic -- At A Glance

As the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak becomes clear, banks are setting aside funds for potential future credit losses. 

 
Boards Reset Executive Pay, Equity Grants After Market Rout

Amid volatile markets and economic contraction, companies have adjusted executive compensation, with salary cuts for top leaders often accompanied by new equity grants meant to motivate and reward long-term performance. 

 
'It's Black Friday in April' for Retailers

Clothing retailers are sitting on tens of billions of dollars of unsold merchandise, and the usual methods for clearing it out aren't working while the coronavirus keeps most U.S. stores closed. 

 
United Airlines Warns of $2.1 Billion Coronavirus-Related Loss

The airline said in a filing that it has applied to the U.S. Treasury Department to borrow as much as $4.5 billion under a government stimulus program. 

 
New York Fines South Korean Bank Used for Iran Payments

The state-backed Industrial Bank of Korea must pay $35 million for lapses dating back to 2010, which centered on failing to install and maintain an adequate transaction-monitoring system, New York State's Department of Financial Services said in a document. 

 
Halliburton Cutting Costs, Bracing for Drop in Oil-Field Activity

The largest supplier of oil equipment to U.S. drillers is cutting $1 billion in costs and reducing its debt to gird itself against a stunning drop in investment throughout the American oil patch. 

 
Shake Shack to Return $10 Million Coronavirus Stimulus Loan

The burger chain said it will return the loan it received from the federal government's small-business rescue effort after being able to raise additional capital from stock investors. 

 
Cloud Companies Won't Float Above Pandemic

Longer sales cycles-and potential price renegotiations-could nick tech's hottest sector. 

 
Coronavirus Contract Disputes Start Hitting the Courts

Companies are suspending or terminating business agreements by relying on a common but rarely invoked escape hatch in many commercial contracts. 

 
Google, Facebook to Be Ordered to Pay for Australian News Content

Australia plans to require Alphabet's Google and Facebook to pay local media organizations for their content, the latest development in a global debate over whether the tech giants are unfairly benefiting from news articles that appear on their platforms.

