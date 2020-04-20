Log in
04/20/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
IBM First-Quarter Sales Decline as New CEO Aims to Revive Growth

The company also withdrew annual earnings guidance because of uncertainty caused by the new coronavirus pandemic. 

 
NBCUniversal's Fandango to Buy Walmart's Vudu Streaming Service

The Vudu acquisition occurs as media giants look to offer free or low-cost alternatives for consumers who don't want to pay for streaming subscriptions. 

 
Coronavirus Spreads to Farms,  Packaged-Food Plants

A Kraft Heinz macaroni-and-cheese plant and a Conagra frozen-meal factory are among packaged-food facilities where worker infections have forced the curtailment of production. 

 
Landlords, Commercial Tenants Negotiate Rent Breaks Amid Coronavirus Disruption

Many U.S. landlords whose commercial tenants are asking for rent relief due to the coronavirus pandemic are acquiescing, though some are asking for proof of financial strain before delaying or even forgiving payments. 

 
Boom in Online Shopping Fuels Rally in Shopify Stock

The e-commerce software company has benefited from surging traffic as vast swaths of the global population have been forced to do more of their shopping online. The stock has climbed 82% since hitting a recent low. 

 
Banks Prepare for Credit Losses Amid Pandemic -- At A Glance

As the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak becomes clear, banks are setting aside funds for potential future credit losses. 

 
Boards Reset Executive Pay, Equity Grants During Market Rout

Amid volatile markets and economic contraction, companies have adjusted executive compensation, with salary cuts for top leaders often accompanied by new equity grants meant to motivate and reward long-term performance. 

 
'It's Black Friday in April' for Retailers

Clothing retailers are sitting on tens of billions of dollars of unsold merchandise, and the usual methods for clearing it out aren't working while the coronavirus keeps most U.S. stores closed. 

 
United Airlines Warns of $2.1 Billion Coronavirus-Related Loss

The airline said in a filing that it has applied to the U.S. Treasury Department to borrow as much as $4.5 billion under a government stimulus program. 

 
Federal, New York Authorities Fine South Korean Bank Used for Iran Payments

The state-backed Industrial Bank of Korea must pay a combined $86 million for lapses dating back to 2010, which centered on failing to install and maintain an adequate transaction-monitoring system.

