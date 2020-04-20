Virgin Australia Enters Bankruptcy Amid Virus Woes

Australia's second biggest airline, Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd., said Tuesday that it is seeking bankruptcy protection as the coronavirus pandemic upends global travel.

Neiman Marcus Nears Bankruptcy Filing

The luxury retailer is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as Wednesday, with plans to restructure its debt in hopes of reopening most of the chain's stores after the coronavirus pandemic.

SAP Drops Co-CEO Structure to Simplify Leadership During Pandemic

The German business-software giant abandoned its dual-chief-executive structure less than six months after embracing the leadership model, as the company seeks to simplify its leadership structure amid .

Justice Department to Approve DFA Purchase of Dean Foods Assets

U.S. antitrust officials are nearing a settlement with Dairy Farmers of America that would let the large cooperative buy dozens of plants from bankrupt milk processor Dean Foods, according to people familiar with the matter.

IBM First-Quarter Sales Decline as New CEO Aims to Revive Growth

The company also withdrew annual earnings guidance because of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

NBCUniversal's Fandango to Buy Walmart's Vudu Streaming Service

The Vudu acquisition occurs as media giants look to offer free or low-cost alternatives for consumers who don't want to pay for streaming subscriptions.

Coronavirus Spreads to Farms, Packaged-Food Plants

A Kraft Heinz macaroni-and-cheese plant and a Conagra frozen-meal factory are among packaged-food facilities where worker infections have forced the curtailment of production.

Uncertainty About Rules Stalls Health-Care Companies' Use of Coronavirus Aid

Health-care companies say they are unable to use hundreds of millions of dollars of federal pandemic-relief funds already disbursed, citing uncertainty about rules governing the use of the $30 billion package.

Boom in Online Shopping Fuels Rally in Shopify Stock

The e-commerce software company has benefited from surging traffic as vast swaths of the global population have been forced to do more of their shopping online. The stock has climbed 82% since hitting a recent low.

Boards Reset Executive Pay, Equity Grants During Market Rout

Amid volatile markets and economic contraction, companies have adjusted executive compensation, with salary cuts for top leaders often accompanied by new equity grants meant to motivate and reward long-term performance.