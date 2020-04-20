Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Virgin Australia Enters Bankruptcy Amid Virus Woes

Australia's second biggest airline, Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd., said Tuesday that it is seeking bankruptcy protection as the coronavirus pandemic upends global travel. 

 
SAP Drops Co-CEO Structure to Simplify Leadership During Pandemic

The German business-software giant abandoned its dual-chief-executive structure less than six months after embracing the leadership model, as the company seeks to simplify its leadership structure amid . 

 
BHP Reviews Spending Plans as Virus Disrupts Some Operations

Like many global resources companies, BHP is facing the twin threat of weakening demand for commodities as global economic activity slows with changes to the way it operates mine sites across the world. 

 
IBM First-Quarter Sales Decline as New CEO Aims to Revive Growth

The company also withdrew annual earnings guidance because of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Neiman Marcus Nears Bankruptcy Filing

The luxury retailer is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as Wednesday, with plans to restructure its debt in hopes of reopening most of the chain's stores after the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Justice Department to Approve DFA Purchase of Dean Foods Assets

U.S. antitrust officials are nearing a settlement with Dairy Farmers of America that would let the large cooperative buy dozens of plants from bankrupt milk processor Dean Foods, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
NBCUniversal's Fandango to Buy Walmart's Vudu Streaming Service

The Vudu acquisition occurs as media giants look to offer free or low-cost alternatives for consumers who don't want to pay for streaming subscriptions. 

 
Shake Shack to Return $10 Million Coronavirus Stimulus Loan

The burger chain said it will return the loan it received from the federal government's small-business rescue effort after being able to raise additional capital from stock investors. 

 
Coronavirus Spreads to Farms,  Packaged-Food Plants

A Kraft Heinz macaroni-and-cheese plant and a Conagra frozen-meal factory are among packaged-food facilities where worker infections have forced the curtailment of production. 

 
Uncertainty About Rules Stalls Health-Care Companies' Use of Coronavirus Aid

Health-care companies say they are unable to use hundreds of millions of dollars of federal pandemic-relief funds already disbursed, citing uncertainty about rules governing the use of the $30 billion package.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aEXPLAINER : What is a negative crude future and does it mean anything for consumers?
RE
12:01aABI AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY INSTITUTE : Provides Complimentary Access to Digital Trove of Premier Insolvency E-Learning Programs During Covid-19 Quarantine
PU
04/20Singapore police launch investigation after news of Hin Leong losses
RE
04/20States Burn Through Cash for Unemployment Payments -- 4th Update
DJ
04/20NIKKEI : Dollar resumes ascent as oil and North Korea keep investors on edge
RE
04/20Vietnam sees 2020 inflation at 3.2% to 4.3% - government
RE
04/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/20NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/20Trump to consider halting Saudi oil imports, says U.S. has 'plenty'
RE
04/20As oil collapses, some options players bet on a bounce
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : U.S. crude futures turn positive after historic slide, Brent dips
2BHP GROUP : BHP holds iron ore output outlook despite virus risks
3Virgin Australia enters voluntary administration with aim to recapitalise
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Evolution Mentor Launches 4 New Programs in April
5ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION : ASAHI KASEI : U.S. revs up ventilator production for coronavirus patients as need wa..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group