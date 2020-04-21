Virgin Australia Enters Bankruptcy Amid Virus Woes

Australia's second biggest airline, Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd., said Tuesday that it is seeking bankruptcy protection as the coronavirus pandemic upends global travel.

SAP Drops Co-CEO Structure to Simplify Leadership During Pandemic

The German business-software giant abandoned its dual-chief-executive structure less than six months after embracing the leadership model, as the company seeks to simplify its leadership structure amid .

BHP Reviews Spending Plans as Virus Disrupts Some Operations

Like many global resources companies, BHP is facing the twin threat of weakening demand for commodities as global economic activity slows with changes to the way it operates mine sites across the world.

IBM First-Quarter Sales Decline as New CEO Aims to Revive Growth

The company also withdrew annual earnings guidance because of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook Puts Limits on Protest Organizers

The social media giant is allowing users to voice support for lockdown protests but not advocate violating social-distancing rules-a policy that injects Facebook into an increasingly polarized national debate.

Coronavirus Misinformation Spreads on Facebook, Watchdog Says

Posts on Facebook are promoting bogus Covid-19 cures and conspiracy theories about the origins of the coronavirus, despite efforts by the social-media giant to crack down on misinformation, a watchdog group says.

Neiman Marcus Nears Bankruptcy Filing

The luxury retailer is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as soon as Wednesday, with plans to restructure its debt in hopes of reopening most of the chain's stores after the coronavirus pandemic.

Justice Department to Approve DFA Purchase of Dean Foods Assets

U.S. antitrust officials are nearing a settlement with Dairy Farmers of America that would let the large cooperative buy dozens of plants from bankrupt milk processor Dean Foods, according to people familiar with the matter.

NBCUniversal's Fandango to Buy Walmart's Vudu Streaming Service

The Vudu acquisition occurs as media giants look to offer free or low-cost alternatives for consumers who don't want to pay for streaming subscriptions.

Shake Shack to Return $10 Million Coronavirus Stimulus Loan

The burger chain said it will return the loan it received from the federal government's small-business rescue effort after being able to raise additional capital from stock investors.