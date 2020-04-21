Pandemic Drags Down Quarterly Results -- At A Glance

Companies around the world reported quarterly results shrank amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Texas Regulators Decline to Force Oil Cuts, but Companies Are Cutting Anyway

Market forces are already making some Texas producers reduce output as fuel demand shrivels and storage facilities fill up. The Railroad Commission of Texas plans to revisit possible production curbs on May 5.

Hospitals Face Difficult Recovery From Coronavirus Crisis

Health-care stocks have performed well during the Covid-19 crisis, but earnings from the largest U.S. hospital chain suggest that optimism may be misplaced.

AT&T's WarnerMedia to Launch HBO Max

WarnerMedia's HBO Max will launch after Memorial Day weekend, joining the crowded streaming services market as traditional media giants attempt to compete with Netflix.

Coca-Cola Sales Slide as Pandemic Progresses

Coca-Cola said its global sales volume has fallen 25% since the beginning of April amid pandemic lockdowns, and cautioned that consumer spending won't immediately bounce back as countries begin to reopen.

Lockheed Martin Keeps 2020 Guidance

The world's biggest defense contractor kept its 2020 guidance largely unchanged as it mitigated the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on production and its supply chain.

Singapore Probes Energy Trader

Singapore police are investigating Hin Leong Trading, a major energy trader, after revelations that it may have suffered hidden futures losses of about $800 million over several years.

Bain Capital Credit Invests $50 Million With Fleet Management Company

Bain closed its $50 million investment in Merchants Automotive Group, which also does business as Merchants Fleet, on March 13, according to Chief Executive Brendan P. Keegan.

Blackstone and Starwood Capital Check In to Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, a prominent midprice hotel chain, has attracted investment from the two major real-estate investors, both of which have some history with the company.

Philip Morris Lifts Profit But Sees Duty-Free Sales Declining

The tobacco company said its profit and sales rose for the latest quarter but withdrew its guidance for 2020, expecting reduced travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic to further dent its duty-free sales.