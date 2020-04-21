Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Expedia Nears Deal to Sell Stake to Silver Lake and Apollo

Expedia Group is in advanced talks to sell a stake to private-equity firms Silver Lake and Apollo Global Management after widespread travel bans caused by the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the online-booking company's business. 

 
Netflix Adds 16 Million New Subscribers

Netflix beat its forecast for subscriber growth in the first quarter as consumers in many countries stayed at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and hunted for ways to entertain themselves. 

 
Shell Delays $1 Billion North Sea Development

Royal Dutch Shell has postponed its Jackdaw natural-gas field development in the North Sea, as energy companies slash spending in response to plummeting prices. 

 
Richard Branson Fights to Save Travel, Tourism Empire

His Virgin Group is at epicenter of the meltdown in those industries. Virgin Australia has filed for bankruptcy. 

 
Chipotle's Online Orders Surge, But Costs Hit Profit

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said same-store sales fell short of expectations in the first quarter despite a surge in online orders, illustrating the challenge to restaurants seeking to reach customers during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Snap Revenue Soars With Users Stuck at Home

The results mark a surprise as many analysts estimate sharp decreases in digital ad spending in the first quarter, the first to show the impact of the coronavirus crisis. 

 
MiMedx Scores Approval for Small-Business Loan

MiMedx, which recently agreed to pay a $6.5 million fine for overcharging the Department of Veterans Affairs for wound-care products, was approved for a loan under the government's small-business rescue package. 

 
Gucci's Chinese Revenue up in April After Bruising First Quarter

Gucci's revenue fell sharply in the first quarter because of the coronavirus pandemic, as its heavy reliance on Chinese shoppers hit the Italian fashion label hard when Beijing locked down the economy. 

 
Consumer Lenders Enter Fog of Uncertainty

Consumer lenders are preparing for something pretty bad to happen to borrowers-but perhaps not bad enough. 

 
Pandemic Squeezes HCA Profit as Fewer Patients Treated

HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's largest hospital chains, said first-quarter profit fell as emergency departments and operating rooms emptied out in response to state orders to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33pJPMORGAN CHASE PLANS TO RETURN EMPLOYEES TO WORK IN PHASES : memo
RE
09:33pR&I VIEW : Idemitsu to Post Net Loss on Low Oil Price
PU
09:31pOil prices recover ground after market turmoil fuels price plunge
RE
09:23pSouth Korea set to post largest GDP contraction since 2008
RE
09:20pSouth Korea's April 1-20 exports collapse as pandemic paralyses production, demand
RE
09:19pSouth Korea's April 1-20 exports collapse as pandemic paralyses production, demand
RE
09:17pFacebook invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:09p$500 billion coronavirus aid package passes U.S. Senate, headed to House
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
2LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION : LUNDIN MINING : Provides Update on Zinkgruvan Following Underground Fire
3UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : sells $1 billion of stock in fresh move to weather pandemic
4BMW AG : BMW : Jaguar Land Rover expands electric line-up with new plug-in hybrid system
5UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Announces Redemption of ETRACS S&P GCSI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN due February 22,..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group