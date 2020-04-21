Facebook Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio

Facebook will pay $5.7 billion for just under a 10% stake in India's Jio Platforms, the holding company for the mobile operator that upended India's telecommunications industry with its cut-rate data plans.

Expedia Nears Deal to Sell Stake to Silver Lake and Apollo

Expedia Group is in advanced talks to sell a stake to private-equity firms Silver Lake and Apollo Global Management after widespread travel bans caused by the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the online-booking company's business.

Netflix Adds 16 Million New Subscribers

Netflix beat its forecast for subscriber growth in the first quarter as consumers in many countries stayed at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and hunted for ways to entertain themselves.

Shell Delays $1 Billion North Sea Development

Royal Dutch Shell has postponed its Jackdaw natural-gas field development in the North Sea, as energy companies slash spending in response to plummeting prices.

Richard Branson Fights to Save Travel, Tourism Empire

His Virgin Group is at epicenter of the meltdown in those industries. Virgin Australia has filed for bankruptcy.

Chipotle's Online Orders Surge, But Costs Hit Profit

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said same-store sales fell short of expectations in the first quarter despite a surge in online orders, illustrating the challenge to restaurants seeking to reach customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Snap Revenue Soars With Users Stuck at Home

The results mark a surprise as many analysts estimate sharp decreases in digital ad spending in the first quarter, the first to show the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

MiMedx Scores Approval for Small-Business Loan

MiMedx, which recently agreed to pay a $6.5 million fine for overcharging the Department of Veterans Affairs for wound-care products, was approved for a loan under the government's small-business rescue package.

Gucci's Chinese Revenue up in April After Bruising First Quarter

Gucci's revenue fell sharply in the first quarter because of the coronavirus pandemic, as its heavy reliance on Chinese shoppers hit the Italian fashion label hard when Beijing locked down the economy.

Vice Media Document Lays Out Plan for Layoffs

An internal document at Vice Media Group lays out a plan for substantial layoffs at the new-media company's websites, as Vice considers a variety of options to deal with coronavirus pandemic.