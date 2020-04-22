Log in
04/22/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Ericsson Backs Financial Targets

Ericsson cautioned its second half would take a modest hit from the coronavirus pandemic but reaffirmed its financial targets through 2022, despite the current economic uncertainty. 

 
Roche Confirms Growth Forecasts

Roche posted an above-forecast rise in first-quarter revenue, and confirmed its outlook for 2020, adding that global supply chains for medicines and tests remained intact despite the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
UniCredit to Book Additional Writedowns

UniCredit said it will book an additional EUR900 million in loan loss provisions in the first quarter to reflect the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
European Corporate Roundup: STMicroelectronics Sees $2B 2Q Revenue; Cuts Capex

STMicroelectronics said it expects second quarter revenue to drop to around $2 billion, and cut its 2020 capex estimate due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Facebook Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio Platforms

Facebook said it would pay $5.7 billion for just under 10% of Indian telecom operator Jio Platforms, a massive expansion of the social media giant's commitment to a promising market where it has faced difficulties. 

 
Expedia Nears Deal to Sell Stake to Silver Lake and Apollo

Expedia Group is in advanced talks to sell a stake to private-equity firms Silver Lake and Apollo Global Management after widespread travel bans caused by the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the online-booking company's business. 

 
Netflix Adds 16 Million New Subscribers

Netflix beat its forecast for subscriber growth in the first quarter as consumers in many countries stayed at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and hunted for ways to entertain themselves. 

 
Shell Delays $1 Billion North Sea Development

Royal Dutch Shell has postponed its Jackdaw natural-gas field development in the North Sea, as energy companies slash spending in response to plummeting prices. 

 
Richard Branson Fights to Save Travel, Tourism Empire

His Virgin Group is at epicenter of the meltdown in those industries. Virgin Australia has filed for bankruptcy. 

 
Chipotle's Online Orders Surge, But Costs Hit Profit

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said same-store sales fell short of expectations in the first quarter despite a surge in online orders, illustrating the challenge to restaurants seeking to reach customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

