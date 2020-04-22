Kimberly-Clark's Sales Top $5 Billion

Sales for the seller of Scott and Cottonelle toilet paper and Kleenex rose more than 8% from a year ago.

Baker Hughes Cutting Jobs, Spending Amid Energy Downturn

The No. 3 oil-field services company is cutting jobs and reducing capital spending by 20% as it tries to save cash and ride out one of the worst energy downturns in decades.

Delta Reports First Loss in Five Years

Delta Air Lines Delta had posted 10 consecutive years of annual profits and was anticipating another year of buoyant demand in 2020.

'We Pulled the Plug': As Oil Prices Plunge, Drillers in the Gulf Shut Off Wells

The crash in oil prices is forcing drillers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to shut off wells. Some producers are worried offshore output may take years to recover.

Apple iPhone May Be Vulnerable to Email Hack

Sophisticated hackers may be attacking Apple iPhones by exploiting a previously unknown flaw in the smartphone's email software, according to a digital-security company that has investigated the incidents.

AT&T Pulls Guidance as Coronavirus Upends Media

AT&T warned that the coronavirus crisis is clouding its financial outlook as cash-strapped customers spend less and TV production grinds to a halt.

Investors Cheer Snap's Shades of Grey

Snap's first quarter results suggest a brighter picture for social media ad spending than many feared.

For Roche, Demand for Coronavirus Products Offsets Disruption Elsewhere

Demand for coronavirus testing and a potential treatment for patients with severe Covid-19 buoyed Roche in the first quarter, even as the pandemic hit health-care provision in other disease areas.

Amazon's French Shutdown Extended

Amazon.com will keep its French warehouses closed through Saturday pending a court decision on its appeal of a previous verdict restricting its activities in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio Platforms

Facebook will pay $5.7 billion for just under 10% of Indian telecom operator Jio Platforms, a massive expansion of the social media giant's commitment to a promising market where it has faced difficulties.