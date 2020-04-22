Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/22/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Endeavor Plans Coronavirus-Driven Staffing Cuts

Endeavor Group Holdings escalated cutbacks as financial pressures from the coronavirus pandemic bear down on the talent agency and live entertainment conglomerate. 

 
Kimberly-Clark to Reassign Makers of Office Toilet Paper to Meet Demand for Softer Stuff

Kimberly-Clark, maker of Cottonelle and Scott toilet paper, is looking to overhaul its massive bathroom-tissue operations to meet record demand fueled by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Texas Instruments Bets Big on Shelf Life

For a conservative company, Texas Instruments is making a relatively bold gambit in the midst of the pandemic. It is one of the few chip companies that can afford to do so. 

 
Pandemic Boosts Consumer Goods Earnings -- At A Glance

The rush to stock up on toilet paper and other necessities during the Covid-19 pandemic boosted earnings for the consumer goods industry. 

 
Victoria's Secret Buyer Seeks to Cancel Takeover After Coronavirus

Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners wants to scrap its plans to take control of Victoria's Secret, a high-profile legal test of whether the coronavirus pandemic allows a buyer to walk away from an agreement reached before the outbreak. 

 
Fox Cuts Pay of Top Leadership Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Fox Corp. said its top executives-including Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch- would forgo salaries and other senior leadership would have their pay reduced by as much as 50% in the coming months due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the company's various media businesses. 

 
For Insurers, Coronavirus Is a Curious Catastrophe

So far, Covid-19's impact on insurance companies' earnings has been more than manageable. That could grow, but by how much remains unknown. 

 
PG&E CEO to Step Down After Tumultuous Year

PG&E Chief Executive Bill Johnson will step down on June 30, the company said, leaving the troubled utility after a little over a year at the helm. 

 
Facebook Bets $5.7 Billion That Mobile Giant Holds Key to India

Facebook's $5.7 billion tie-up with an Indian mobile leader could create a new kind of animal in the world's biggest untapped digital market: a social media behemoth wedded to a mobile infrastructure titan. 

 
Payday Delayed for Some Teladoc Physicians Amid Coronavirus Surge

Teladoc says it has resolved late pay issues affecting a small percentage of doctors, which the company attributed in part to growing pains from expanding rapidly due to Covid-19.

