News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/22/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Las Vegas Sands Posts Loss Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

The casino operator reported a 51% drop in revenue, with Las Vegas shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic and reopened casinos in Macau struggling to recover. 

 
Endeavor Plans Coronavirus-Driven Staffing Cuts

The talent agency and live entertainment conglomerate escalated cutbacks amid financial pressures from the pandemic. The new phase of cuts follows layoffs and pay reductions Endeavor announced previously. 

 
Toilet Paper Giant Pivots From Scratchy Office Rolls to Battle Home Shortages

Kimberly-Clark, the maker of those oversize rolls of flimsy toilet paper for the office, has a new assignment: make the good stuff. 

 
Texas Instruments Bets Big on Shelf Life

For a conservative company, Texas Instruments is making a relatively bold gambit in the midst of the pandemic. It is one of the few chip companies that can afford to do so. 

 
Alcoa Conserves Cash,  Revenue Falls at Las Vegas Sands -- At A Glance

Alcoa moved to conserve cash and cut capacity due to the pandemic, while Las Vegas Sands saw its revenue cut in half. Earlier in the day consumer-goods makers got a boost. 

 
Victoria's Secret Buyer Seeks to Cancel Takeover After Coronavirus

Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners wants to scrap its plans to take control of Victoria's Secret, a legal test of whether the pandemic allows a buyer to walk away from an agreement reached before the outbreak. 

 
Fox Cuts Pay of Top Leadership Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Fox Corp. said its top executives-including Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch- would forgo salaries and other senior leadership would have their pay reduced by as much as 50% in the coming months due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the company's various media businesses. 

 
For Insurers, Coronavirus Is a Curious Catastrophe

So far, Covid-19's impact on insurance companies' earnings has been more than manageable. That could grow, but by how much remains unknown. 

 
PG&E CEO to Step Down After Tumultuous Year

Chief Executive Bill Johnson will step down on June 30, the company said, leaving the troubled utility after a little over a year at the helm. 

 
Facebook Bets $5.7 Billion That Mobile Giant Holds Key to India

Facebook's $5.7 billion tie-up with an Indian mobile leader could create a new kind of animal in the world's biggest untapped digital market: a social media behemoth wedded to a mobile infrastructure titan.

