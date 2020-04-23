Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/23/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Credit Suisse Profit Rises as It Prepares for Coronavirus-Related Loan Losses

Credit Suisse set aside $584 million to cover potential loan losses from global corporations and Swiss borrowers who might struggle to bounce back from the coronavirus shutdown. 

 
Daimler Warns on 2020 as 1Q Profit Slides

Daimler warned it expects revenue and earnings to fall this year due to the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic, after preliminary figures showed first quarter Ebit dropped to EUR617 million. 

 
European Corporate Roundup: ProSiebenSat.1 Withdraws Guidance

ProSiebenSat.1 Media said it's withdrawing its guidance for 2020 and canceling its dividend as the coronavirus pandemic clouds visibility. 

 
Las Vegas Sands Posts Loss Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

The casino operator reported a 51% drop in revenue, with Las Vegas shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic and reopened casinos in Macau struggling to recover. 

 
Victoria's Secret Buyer Seeks to Cancel Takeover After Coronavirus

Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners wants to scrap its plans to take control of Victoria's Secret, a legal test of whether the pandemic allows a buyer to walk away from an agreement reached before the outbreak. 

 
Venture Capitalist Gurley Isn't Joining Benchmark's Next Fund

Bill Gurley-one of the most prominent and successful Silicon Valley investors of recent years after he placed an early and lucrative bet on Uber Technologies-won't be a part of a new fund that his venture-capital firm, Benchmark, is raising. 

 
Endeavor Plans Coronavirus-Driven Staffing Cuts

The talent agency and live entertainment conglomerate escalated cutbacks amid financial pressures from the pandemic. The new phase of cuts follows layoffs and pay reductions Endeavor announced previously. 

 
Fox Cuts Pay of Top Leadership Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Fox Corp. said its top executives-including Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch- would forgo salaries and other senior leadership would have their pay reduced by as much as 50% in the coming months due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the company's various media businesses. 

 
Quibi's Head of Brand Marketing Exits After Launch

The marketing executive who helped develop Quibi's Oscars-night and Super Bowl ads is leaving the short-form streaming service shortly after its launch. 

 
Toilet Paper Giant Pivots From Scratchy Office Rolls to Battle Home Shortages

Kimberly-Clark, the maker of those oversize rolls of flimsy toilet paper for the office, has a new assignment: make the good stuff.

