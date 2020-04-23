California Pizza Kitchen Seeks Restructuring Deal

California Pizza Kitchen is seeking to restructure its debt to avoid a possible bankruptcy filing, according to people familiar with the discussions, as the coronavirus crisis decimates sales at casual-dining chains.

Juul, Rival E-Cigarette Makers Get More Time Before FDA Review Due to Coronavirus

Juul Labs and other e-cigarette makers now have until early September to either submit their vaping products for federal review or take them off the U.S. market, after the deadline was extended from May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Expedia Names New CEO, Confirms Investment from Private-Equity Firms

Expedia named Peter Kern, its vice chairman, as the new chief executive, and said it was taking an investment of $1.2 billion from private-equity firms Apollo Global Management and Silver Lake.

Gap Warns It Needs to Raise Additional Funds

Gap warned it had burned through half its cash savings, even after drawing down its entire credit line and skipping April rent payments, and would need to raise additional money to fund its operations this year.

Domino's Sees Higher Sales in April

The pizza chain said U.S. sales accelerated in April as consumers stay at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Liquor Sales Come with a Pinch of Salt

For liquor companies, lucrative U.S. store sales are a rare bright spot in an otherwise moribund global market. The question is whether Americans are simply replenishing their cabinets or drinking almost as much at home as they normally would in closed bars and restaurants.

PulteGroup 1Q Profit Rises Despite Sales Slowdown

The Atlanta-based homebuilder reported a larger-than-expected profit for the first quarter but said the Covid-19 pandemic slowed consumer traffic and sales activity in mid-March.

Hershey Sales Miss Analysts' Expectations

The candy company said the coronavirus pandemic had a modest effect on its business in the first quarter, but it missed sales targets for the period.

Blackstone Battered by Selloff; Gray Sees 'Elongated Recovery'

Blackstone Group's first-quarter results were hit hard by the coronavirus-led market selloff, and the firm's president, Jonathan Gray, said he sees the economic recovery taking some time to gain steam.

Drugmakers Prepare to Make Coronavirus Treatments

Drugmakers are reconfiguring manufacturing plants and hiring hundreds of new workers to be ready to make coronavirus drugs and vaccines should they prove in testing to be effective in fighting off the virus.