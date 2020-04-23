Intel's Earnings Rise as It Profits From Work-at-Home Computing Demand

Chip maker Intel Corp. reported a jump in first-quarter earnings buoyed by sales in its data-center business as the work-from-home economy spurs demand for computing power.

Rubio Asks Bank CEOs if They Favored Some Customers for SBA Loans

Sen. Marco Rubio is asking banks to address whether they favored certain borrowers in processing applications for government-backed small business loans, in violation of the program's mandate for treating applications on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ruth's Chris to Repay Federal Small-Business Loan

The steakhouse chain said it would return the $20 million in coronavirus relief it received from the federal government.

Borden Dairy Floats Merger With Bankrupt Milk Processor Dean Foods

Dean, the top U.S. milk processor by sales, is racing to ease antitrust concerns around its proposed tie-up with cooperative Dairy Farmers of America Inc. and to close their $433 million merger. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Justice Department antitrust officials were nearing a settlement with DFA that would let the acquisition move forward.

Google to Require All Advertisers to Identify Themselves

Google said it would require all advertisers to verify their identities to purchase ads through the company's ad-buying software, a move that would help it crack down on ads purveying misinformation or products related to the coronavirus.

MGM Quarterly Revenue Falls 29% on Coronavirus-Driven Closures

The company said it is freezing hiring as well as laying off and furloughing employees in an effort to cut costs.

Sports-Betting Operator DraftKings Gets Vote to Go Public

DraftKings took a step toward trading on public markets as shareholders of a special-purpose acquisition company voted to approve its takeover of the sports-betting operator.

Railroads Prepare for Quick Turnaround

Freight railroads are keeping their workers and locomotives on standby to quickly help get things moving again when large-scale business activity resumes.

Lilly to Test Drug in Coronavirus Patients Soon

Drugmaker Eli Lilly said it expects to begin human testing as soon as next month for an experimental Covid-19 treatment that uses antibodies derived from the blood of people who have recovered from the new coronavirus.

Drugmakers Prepare to Make Coronavirus Treatments

Drugmakers are reconfiguring manufacturing plants and hiring hundreds of new workers to be ready to make coronavirus drugs and vaccines should they prove in testing to be effective in fighting off the virus.