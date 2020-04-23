J.C. Penney in Advanced Talks for Bankruptcy Financing

J.C. Penney is in advanced talks for bankruptcy funding with a group of lenders, a sign the troubled retailer is about to succumb to the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Congressional Investigators Say WSJ Report Raises 'Deep Concerns' About Amazon

A congressional committee investigating tech companies has questioned whether Amazon.com misled Congress in sworn testimony following a Wall Street Journal article detailing the company's use of third-party seller data.

Grocers Hunt Meat as Coronavirus Hobbles Beef and Pork Plants

U.S. grocers are struggling to secure meat, looking for new suppliers and selling different cuts, as the pandemic cuts into domestic production and raises fears of shortages.

Intel Cuts Guidance; Auto Makers Detail Covid-19 Effects: Thursday's Earnings at a Glance

Intel joined a host of other companies after it pulled its full-year guidance Thursday. Auto makers around the world reported results that showed the drag the Covid-19 pandemic had on the latest quarter.

Intel's Earnings Rise as It Profits From Work-at-Home Computing Demand

Chip maker Intel reported a jump in first-quarter earnings buoyed by sales in its data-center business as the work-from-home economy spurs demand for computing power.

Rubio Asks Bank CEOs if They Favored Some Customers for SBA Loans

Sen. Marco Rubio is asking banks to address whether they favored certain borrowers in processing applications for government-backed small business loans, in violation of the program's mandate for treating applications on a first-come, first-served basis.

Texas Accuses Top U.S. Egg Producer of Price-Gouging

State authorities say Cal-Maine Foods, the nation's largest egg producer, engaged in price-gouging and profited illegally off the coronavirus crisis by selling eggs at more than 300% of their normal cost.

Daseke Hires Away USA Truck's CFO

The change comes as Daseke faces high debt, volatile energy markets and the upheaval caused by coronavirus.

Fox Sports On-Air Talent Agrees to 15% Pay Cut

Much of Fox Sports' on-air talent have agreed to a temporary pay cut in solidarity with broader executive salary reductions there and at parent company Fox Corp. as it deals with the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ruth's Chris to Repay Loan Amid Outcry Over Rescue Program

The steak house chain said it would return $20 million after the Treasury asked publicly traded companies to repay loans from a program meant to aid small businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.