J.C. Penney in Advanced Talks for Bankruptcy Financing

J.C. Penney is in advanced talks for bankruptcy funding with a group of lenders, a sign the troubled retailer is about to succumb to the economic collapse caused by the pandemic.

Congressional Investigators Say WSJ Report Raises 'Deep Concerns' About Amazon

A congressional committee investigating tech companies has questioned whether Amazon.com misled Congress in sworn testimony following a Wall Street Journal article detailing the company's use of third-party seller data.

Victoria's Secret Owner Accuses Buyer in Scrapped Deal

The owner of Victoria's Secret said a private-equity firm's attempt to back out of an agreement to buy the lingerie chain is a ploy to lower the price of the deal.

Grocers Hunt Meat as Coronavirus Hobbles Beef and Pork Plants

U.S. grocers are struggling to secure meat, looking for new suppliers and selling different cuts, as the pandemic cuts into domestic production and raises fears of shortages.

Posco Profit Plunged 44% on Weaker Steel Demand

Posco's first-quarter net profit plunged due to weaker steel demand and lower product prices, as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on industrial sectors.

Intel's Earnings Rise as It Profits From Work-at-Home Computing Demand

Chip maker Intel reported a jump in first-quarter earnings buoyed by sales in its data-center business as the work-from-home economy spurs demand for computing power.

Lilly to Test Drug in Coronavirus Patients Soon

Drugmaker Eli Lilly said it expects to begin human testing as soon as next month for an experimental Covid-19 treatment that uses antibodies derived from the blood of people who have recovered from the new coronavirus.

Rubio Asks Bank CEOs if They Favored Some Customers for SBA Loans

Sen. Marco Rubio is asking banks to address whether they favored certain borrowers in processing applications for government-backed small business loans, in violation of the program's mandate for treating applications on a first-come, first-served basis.

Texas Accuses Top U.S. Egg Producer of Price-Gouging

State authorities say Cal-Maine Foods, the nation's largest egg producer, engaged in price-gouging and profited illegally off the coronavirus crisis by selling eggs at more than 300% of their normal cost.

Daseke Hires Away USA Truck's CFO

The change comes as Daseke faces high debt, volatile energy markets and the upheaval caused by coronavirus.