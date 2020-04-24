Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/24/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Victoria's Secret Owner Accuses Buyer in Scrapped Deal

The owner of Victoria's Secret said a private-equity firm's attempt to back out of an agreement to buy the lingerie chain is a ploy to lower the price of the deal. 

 
J.C. Penney in Advanced Talks for Bankruptcy Financing

J.C. Penney is in advanced talks for bankruptcy funding with a group of lenders, a sign the troubled retailer is about to succumb to the economic collapse caused by the pandemic. 

 
Even Toyota Has to Pay More to Borrow in Japan

Blue-chip companies are paying more to borrow despite tens of billions of dollars in support from Japan's central bank, suggesting programs to help them ride out the new coronavirus might need to get even bigger. 

 
Lufthansa Warns of Cash Crunch in Coming Weeks

Lufthansa's first-quarter results were badly hit by travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the airline warned it will run out of cash in a matter of weeks without state support. 

 
Medicine Stockpiling Boosts Sanofi Sales

Stockpiling of prescription drugs combined with strong demand for flu vaccination and over-the-counter cough and cold medications in response to the coronavirus pandemic boosted Sanofi's sales in the first quarter. 

 
European Corporate Roundup: Nestle Backs Guidance For Now

Nestle backed its guidance for 2020 but cautioned that it was still too early to assess the full impact of Covid-19 on its results for the year ahead. 

 
Lilly to Test Drug in Coronavirus Patients Soon

Drugmaker Eli Lilly said it expects to begin human testing as soon as next month for an experimental Covid-19 treatment that uses antibodies derived from the blood of people who have recovered from the new coronavirus. 

 
Congressional Investigators Say WSJ Report Raises 'Deep Concerns' About Amazon

A congressional committee investigating tech companies has questioned whether Amazon.com misled Congress in sworn testimony following a Wall Street Journal article detailing the company's use of third-party seller data. 

 
Grocers Hunt for Meat as Virus Hobbles Beef and Pork Plants

U.S. grocers are struggling to secure meat, looking for new suppliers and selling different cuts, as the pandemic cuts into domestic production and raises fears of shortages. 

 
Posco Profit Plunged 44% on Weaker Steel Demand

Posco's first-quarter net profit plunged due to weaker steel demand and lower product prices, as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on industrial sectors.

