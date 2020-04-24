Log in
04/24/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Steelmakers See Weaker Demand Amid Pandemic: Friday's Earnings at a Glance

As the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on industrial sectors, South Korean steelmakers noted weaker demand in reporting first-quarter earnings. 

 
Lysol Maker Warns Against Internal Use of Disinfectants After Trump Comments

The manufacturer of Lysol warned that its products shouldn't be used internally after President Trump speculated about whether solar light and household disinfectants could be used inside the body to treat the new coronavirus. 

 
AT&T's Stephenson to Retire as CEO

AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said he will retire at the end of June, handing leadership of one of the world's largest media and telecommunications companies to longtime deputy John Stankey. 

 
States Reopen for Business, but Many Big Chains Sit It Out for Now

Macy's, Gap and TGI Fridays are among the big national chains saying they will sit out the early phase of reopening in states such as Georgia and South Carolina, citing health concerns and uncertain customer demand. 

 
Verizon's Wireless Business Slowed by Coronavirus

Verizon Communications said Americans bought fewer new smartphones amid widespread store closures during the March quarter, and the company lowered its profit goals and withdrew revenue targets. 

 
American Express Says Coronavirus Pandemic Hit Volumes

Financial company American Express said the Covid-19 pandemic has weighed on cardholder spending and that it is aggressively lowering its costs. 

 
Franklin Templeton to Close Six India Credit Funds

The U.S. money manager said its India unit will close six mutual funds with a combined $3.4 billion in assets, after some corporate bonds they held fell in value and the funds were hit by a wave of investor redemptions. 

 
Comfort Foods Make a Comeback in the Coronavirus Age

Big brands are seeing a resurgence in sales of comfort foods, executives say, as consumers seek familiarity and convenience amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
J.C. Penney in Advanced Talks for Bankruptcy Financing

J.C. Penney is in advanced talks for bankruptcy funding with a group of lenders, a sign the troubled retailer is about to succumb to the economic collapse caused by the pandemic. 

 
Boeing 737 MAX Faces New Source of Delay-Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to prolong regulatory approval for the troubled jetliner, which has been grounded since March 2019.

