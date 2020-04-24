Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/24/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Facebook Launches Its Answer to Zoom

The social media company is rolling out a video-chat feature, part of a suite of new offerings aimed at users kept home by the coronavirus. 

 
Hertz Hires Advisers for Restructuring Talks With Lenders

The car-rental company has hired advisers for talks with lenders on restructuring its $17 billion of debt, as the coronavirus pandemic and government restrictions on travel have devastated the industry. 

 
Steelmakers See Weaker Demand Amid Pandemic: Friday's Earnings at a Glance

As the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on industrial sectors, South Korean steelmakers noted weaker demand in reporting first-quarter earnings. 

 
Coronavirus Crimps Some CEO Salaries but Not All

A Wall Street Journal analysis found that chief executives at 184 companies within the S&P Composite 1500 have announced temporary reductions in their salaries, ranging from 10% to 100%. 

 
Lysol Maker Warns Against Internal Use of Disinfectants After Trump Comments

The manufacturer of Lysol warned that its products shouldn't be used internally after President Trump speculated about whether solar light and household disinfectants could be used inside the body to treat the new coronavirus. 

 
AT&T's Stephenson to Retire as CEO

Randall Stephenson said he will step aside at the end of June, handing leadership of one of the world's largest media and telecommunications companies to longtime deputy John Stankey. 

 
States Reopen for Business, but Many Big Chains Sit It Out for Now

Macy's, Gap and TGI Fridays are among the big national chains saying they will sit out the early phase of reopening in states such as Georgia and South Carolina, citing health concerns and uncertain customer demand. 

 
Verizon's Wireless Business Slowed by Coronavirus

Verizon Communications said Americans bought fewer new smartphones amid widespread store closures during the March quarter, and the company lowered its profit goals and withdrew revenue targets. 

 
American Express Says Coronavirus Pandemic Hit Volumes

Financial company American Express said the Covid-19 pandemic has weighed on cardholder spending and that it is aggressively lowering its costs. 

 
Franklin Templeton to Close Six India Credit Funds

The U.S. money manager said its India unit will close six mutual funds with a combined $3.4 billion in assets, after some corporate bonds they held fell in value and the funds were hit by a wave of investor redemptions.

