Bayer Profit Boosted by Coronavirus Stockpiling

Bayer posted a rise in profit for the first quarter as customers of the German company's farming and drugs businesses stocked up on products amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Luckin Coffee Under Investigation by China's Top Commerce Regulator

China's top business and commerce regulator is investigating Luckin Coffee, according to a person familiar with the matter, after the upstart coffee chain stunned investors by revealing that much of its 2019 sales were fabricated.

Deutsche Bank Says Results Will Beat Expectations, Eases Capital Targets to Face Coronavirus

The German bank said late Sunday that it will beat analyst expectations and report a first-quarter profit as higher revenue and lower expenses have helped it offset a EUR500 million charge it is taking for credit losses resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

Adidas Profit Slides Over Pandemic

Adidas said its first-quarter net profit dropped 95% as the coronavirus pandemic hammered sales, and the sports gear maker warned of an even bigger hit in the second quarter.

Air France-KLM Secures State Funds

Air France-KLM has secured at least EUR9 billion in financial assistance from the French and Dutch governments as travel restrictions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic have devastated the aviation sector.

Volkswagen Restarts Production at Wolfsburg Plant

Volkswagen has resumed vehicle production at its Wolfsburg plant in Germany at 10% to 15% of capacity.

Boeing Walks Away From Embraer Deal

The U.S. aerospace giant said the companies failed to agree to final terms by the initial termination date and opted to walk away from two planned joint ventures announced in 2018.

Owner of CMX Cinemas Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Miami-based movie theater chain hurt by coronavirus pandemic says it needs concessions from movie studios and landlords.

For Amazon, Pandemic Isn't All Prime Time

The e-commerce giant's market value has surged-a sign that investors are ignoring potential problems.

Tight Airfreight Capacity Will Hamper Post-Coronavirus Recovery, DHL Chief Says

Frank Appel says that despite the turmoil, business will not turn away from globalization.