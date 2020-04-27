Apple Delays Mass Production of 2020 Flagship iPhones

Apple is pushing back the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month, as the coronavirus pandemic weakens global consumer demand and disrupts manufacturing across Asia.

Owner of CMX Cinemas Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Miami-based movie theater chain hurt by coronavirus pandemic says it needs concessions from movie studios and landlords.

Deutsche Bank Says Results Will Beat Expectations, Eases Capital Targets to Face Coronavirus

The German bank said late Sunday that it will beat analyst expectations and report a first-quarter profit as higher revenue and lower expenses have helped it offset a EUR500 million charge it is taking for credit losses resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

Airbus Warns Staff Jet Maker "Bleeding Cash"

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury has warned staff that the company's survival is at stake as it battles the collapse in demand for its aircraft amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

Bayer Profit Boosted by Coronavirus Stockpiling

Bayer posted a rise in profit for the first quarter as customers of the German company's farming and drugs businesses stocked up on products amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Luckin Coffee Under Investigation by China's Top Commerce Regulator

China's top business and commerce regulator is investigating Luckin Coffee, according to a person familiar with the matter, after the upstart coffee chain stunned investors by revealing that much of its 2019 sales were fabricated.

Adidas Profit Slides, Warns Worse to Come

Adidas said its first-quarter net profit dropped 95% as the coronavirus pandemic hammered sales, and the sports gear maker warned of an even bigger hit in the second quarter.

Volkswagen Restarts Production at Wolfsburg Plant

Volkswagen has resumed vehicle production at its Wolfsburg plant in Germany at 10% to 15% of capacity.

Air France-KLM Secures State Funds

Air France-KLM has secured at least EUR9 billion in financial assistance from the French and Dutch governments as travel restrictions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic have devastated the aviation sector.

Boeing Walks Away From Embraer Deal

The U.S. aerospace giant said the companies failed to agree to final terms by the initial termination date and opted to walk away from two planned joint ventures announced in 2018.