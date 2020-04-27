Drugmakers Show Resilience Amid Pandemic: Earnings at a Glance

Drugmakers were among a handful of companies reporting gains in quarterly profit amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boeing CEO Sees Slow Recovery for Global Aviation

Air traffic may not bounce back for two or three years, Chief Executive David Calhoun said, outlining the tough outlook for global aviation to Boeing shareholders.

Adidas Warns of Bigger Coronavirus Hit in Second Quarter

The German sports-gear maker said it expected the pandemic to hit sales and profit even harder in the second quarter than the first, painting a picture of a slow recovery for the hard-hit retail industry.

General Motors Suspends Dividends, Share Repurchases

General Motors said it has suspended its quarterly cash dividend and share-buyback program as it seeks to bolster liquidity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A Short Step on Deutsche Bank's Long Road

So far, the Covid crisis isn't proving an insurmountable obstacle on Deutsche Bank's road to redemption.

Apple Delays Mass Production of 2020 Flagship iPhones

Apple is pushing back the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month, as the coronavirus pandemic weakens global consumer demand and disrupts manufacturing across Asia.

Drug Study Halted Early for Certain Covid-19 Patients After No Benefit Seen

Regeneron and Sanofi said they will shut down part of a study exploring whether their arthritis therapy could treat certain hospitalized Covid-19 patients because the drug looked unlikely to help them.

GE Bet on Aviation to Pull Through Its Troubles-Then Coronavirus Hit

The pandemic's crippling of the airline industry is delaying GE's efforts to turn around operations and pay down debts.

BlackGold Capital Seeks $500 Million to Buy Energy Bonds

BlackGold Capital Management plans to raise $500 million to buy energy bonds, joining other investment firms that see a chance to profit from depressed publicly traded energy securities.

Without Coronavirus Aid, Local Newspapers Could Fold

Papers representing more than 80% of U.S. circulation are disqualified from the government's Paycheck Protection Program because of the way their companies are structured.