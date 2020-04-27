Detroit Car Makers Target May 18 U.S. Restart Date

Detroit's car companies are targeting May 18 to resume some production at their U.S. factories after the companies shut down their plants in March amid the spread of the coronavirus, according to people familiar with the plans.

Facebook Isn't Zoom's Biggest Problem

Facebook has a large consumer audience, but that doesn't mean it will be a hit in the part of the videoconferencing business that Zoom cares most about.

Apple Delays Mass Production of 2020 Flagship iPhones

Apple is pushing back the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month, as the coronavirus pandemic weakens global consumer demand and disrupts manufacturing across Asia.

PPG Expects Sales Volume to Drop by One-Third in Second Quarter

The maker of paints and coatings also withdrew its guidance for the year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alaska's Bankrupt Ravn Air Largely Denied Pandemic Loans

Ravn Air said it would receive a fraction of the government loans it requested to weather the coronavirus, lowering its odds of emerging from bankruptcy protection as a viable business.

Saudi Arabia Takes $500 Million Stake in Live Nation

The investment by Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund in the world's largest concert promoter comes as the company faces a year or more without being able to stage any events.

'Frac Holiday' Means Prolonged Pain for Oil Industry

Last week energy speculators got roasted by the plunge in U.S. oil futures prices to negative $40 a barrel as they were forced to take a loss rather than accept physical delivery. Those in the industry already were aware that a crunch was coming.

Keurig Dr Pepper Saw a Sales Boost: Earnings at a Glance

Keurig Dr Pepper got a small boost in sales as consumers stayed at home, and drugmakers also were boosted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on business.

Boeing CEO Sees Slow Recovery for Global Aviation

Air traffic may not bounce back for two or three years, Chief Executive David Calhoun said, outlining the tough outlook for global aviation to Boeing shareholders.

For Ford and GM, the Focus Is Now on Cash Over Cars

Ford and GM are scrambling to hoard cash, hoping to ride out the coronavirus pandemic that has brought dozens of car plants in North America to a halt and led to a collapse in vehicle demand.