Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Detroit Car Makers Target May 18 U.S. Restart Date

Detroit's car companies are targeting May 18 to resume some production at their U.S. factories after the companies shut down their plants in March amid the spread of the coronavirus, according to people familiar with the plans. 

 
Airlines Urge Passengers to Wear Face Masks

Face masks are becoming a must-have travel accessory for those still flying during the coronavirus pandemic. JetBlue Airways will require customers to wear masks starting May 4. 

 
Facebook Isn't Zoom's Biggest Problem

Facebook has a large consumer audience, but that doesn't mean it will be a hit in the part of the videoconferencing business that Zoom cares most about. 

 
Westpac to Take $1.45 Billion Impairment Hit

Westpac Banking Corp. said it expects impairment charges totaling 2.24 billion Australian dollars (US$1.45 billion) in its fiscal first half, mostly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
PPG Expects Sales Volume to Drop by One-Third in Second Quarter

The maker of paints and coatings also withdrew its guidance for the year amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Apple Delays Mass Production of 2020 Flagship iPhones

Apple is pushing back the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month, as the coronavirus pandemic weakens global consumer demand and disrupts manufacturing across Asia. 

 
Alaska's Bankrupt Ravn Air Largely Denied Pandemic Loans

Ravn Air said it would receive a fraction of the government loans it requested to weather the coronavirus, lowering its odds of emerging from bankruptcy protection as a viable business. 

 
Saudi Arabia Takes $500 Million Stake in Live Nation

The investment by Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund in the world's largest concert promoter comes as the company faces a year or more without being able to stage any events. 

 
'Frac Holiday' Means Prolonged Pain for Oil Industry

Last week energy speculators got roasted by the plunge in U.S. oil futures prices to negative $40 a barrel as they were forced to take a loss rather than accept physical delivery. Those in the industry already were aware that a crunch was coming. 

 
Keurig Dr Pepper Saw a Sales Boost: Earnings at a Glance

Keurig Dr Pepper got a small boost in sales as consumers stayed at home, and drugmakers also were boosted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on business.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:03aChinese factories struggle to fire in April as slump in export orders deepens
RE
12:02aMillions of Americans likely applied for jobless benefits last week though wave is stabilizing
RE
04/29Dollar weaker on chances for more Fed easing, anti-virus drug trial
RE
04/29Thai exports, tourism to slow until early next year amid outbreak - Deputy PM
RE
04/29PRESIDENT OF DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST REPUBLIC : China re-affirms its support for Sri Lanka's post-COVID – 19 economic revival
PU
04/29Dollar weaker on chances for more Fed easing, anti-virus drug trial
RE
04/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/29China says has prepared pool of transport projects worth $113 billion
RE
04/29Virgin Australia administrators halt bondholder payments, appoint Morgan Stanley for sale
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
2FACEBOOK : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus drop
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : Volkswagen, Toyota delay U.S. production restart, citing supplier co..
4AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : 2020 Half Year ESG Target Update
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : BANK OF CHINA : 1Q Net Profit Rises 3.2%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group