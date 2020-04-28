Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/28/2020 | 01:16am EDT
HSBC 1st Quarter Net Profit Slumped

HSBC Holdings said its first-quarter profit plunged 57% mainly as the global coronavirus pandemic and oil-price weakness caused higher expected credit losses and other credit impairments. 

 
Detroit Car Makers Target May 18 U.S. Restart Date

Detroit's car companies are targeting May 18 to resume some production at their U.S. factories after the companies shut down their plants in March amid the spread of the coronavirus, according to people familiar with the plans. 

 
Airlines Urge Passengers to Wear Face Masks

Face masks are becoming a must-have travel accessory for those still flying during the coronavirus pandemic. JetBlue Airways will require customers to wear masks starting May 4. 

 
Facebook Isn't Zoom's Biggest Problem

Facebook has a large consumer audience, but that doesn't mean it will be a hit in the part of the videoconferencing business that Zoom cares most about. 

 
Westpac to Take $1.45 Billion Impairment Hit

Westpac Banking Corp. said it expects impairment charges totaling 2.24 billion Australian dollars (US$1.45 billion) in its fiscal first half, mostly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
PPG Expects Sales Volume to Drop by One-Third in Second Quarter

The maker of paints and coatings also withdrew its guidance for the year amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Apple Delays Mass Production of 2020 Flagship iPhones

Apple is pushing back the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month, as the coronavirus pandemic weakens global consumer demand and disrupts manufacturing across Asia. 

 
Alaska's Bankrupt Ravn Air Largely Denied Pandemic Loans

Ravn Air said it would receive a fraction of the government loans it requested to weather the coronavirus, lowering its odds of emerging from bankruptcy protection as a viable business. 

 
Saudi Arabia Takes $500 Million Stake in Live Nation

The investment by Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund in the world's largest concert promoter comes as the company faces a year or more without being able to stage any events. 

 
'Frac Holiday' Means Prolonged Pain for Oil Industry

Last week energy speculators got roasted by the plunge in U.S. oil futures prices to negative $40 a barrel as they were forced to take a loss rather than accept physical delivery. Those in the industry already were aware that a crunch was coming.

