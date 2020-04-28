Log in
04/28/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
BP Struggles, Drugmakers See Greater Demand for Certain Medicines Amid Pandemic: Earnings at a Glance

The first oil major to report in the current earnings, BP offered a look at how the Covid-19 pandemic is straining the balance sheets of the world's largest oil companies. 

 
Centene Predicts Strong Impact From Coronavirus Pandemic

The provider of managed Medicaid plans missed Wall Street's expectations for its first-quarter earnings and expects enrollment to rise, as more Americans move into Medicaid and Affordable Care Act coverage. 

 
IAG: 1Q Results Lower; British Airways Mulls Massive Layoff Program

International Consolidated Airlines Group warned that British Airways will likely lay off up to 12,000 employees, and reported that first-quarter results were lower than the prior year period. 

 
Manufacturers Hit a Wall as Coronavirus Saps Demand

Caterpillar, Harley-Davidson and 3M are among U.S. manufacturers idling production and cutting costs as the coronavirus pandemic saps demand for their products. 

 
Prosecutors, Regulators Probe Boeing 737 MAX Production Issues

Boeing faces criminal and civil scrutiny into years of widespread quality-control lapses on its 737 MAX assembly line, potentially exposing the plane maker to greater legal liability than previously anticipated. 

 
Lufthansa, Germany Tussle Over Aid That Could Approach $10 Billion

Deutsche Lufthansa is balking at a request by the German government for two board seats at the carrier in exchange for what is shaping up to be one of the world's biggest airline bailouts amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to people familiar with the situation. 

 
Mnuchin Warns Big Companies Taking Small Business Aid May Be Criminally Liable

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin issued a warning Tuesday to companies that inappropriately tap government funds intended to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic, saying they could face criminal liability if they don't repay the money. 

 
Southwest Reports First Quarterly Loss in Nine Years

Southwest Airlines said revenue fell nearly 18% after bookings began to drop off in late February and expects the coronavirus pandemic will continue to keep prospective fliers at home. 

 
BP Racks Up $6 Billion in New Debt in Three Months Amid Pandemic

BP said debt rose sharply and warned of falling production and a worsening outlook for refining margins, offering a first look at how the new coronavirus pandemic is straining the balance sheets of the world's largest oil companies. 

 
UPS Slashes Spending, Halts Stock Buybacks

The delivery giant expects capital expenditures to be $1 billion less than previous estimates and it is suspending stock buybacks for the year, citing significant headwinds from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

