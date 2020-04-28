Log in
04/28/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Samsung Reports Slight Decline in Quarterly Profit

The South Korean company warns that the coronavirus pandemic could further threaten the company's margins through the rest of the year. 

 
Bankrupt Pier 1 Targets June Reopening for Some Stores

The home-goods retailer said it plans to resume its brick-and-mortar operations by June 1 if state officials allow it to reopen half of its roughly 540 stores. 

 
Google Revenue Climbs, but Company Warns of 'Tale of Two Quarters'

The online search giant's parent posted a sustained rise in revenue in the first quarter, but executives said that company performance fell off as the pandemic accelerated and signaled uncertainty about the months ahead. 

 
Ford Reports $2 Billion Loss for Quarter

Ford Motor posted a first-quarter loss that the auto maker said largely reflected the impact of the pandemic on its business, as its revenue fell 15%. 

 
Mark Zuckerberg Asserts Control of Facebook, Pushing Aside Dissenters

The 35-year-old tycoon has recast the company's board of directors and sought a high-profile role for the social-media giant in the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
AMC Blasts Universal's Plans to Release More Movies Digitally

Universal Pictures' plan to experiment with the theatrical distribution model has sparked all-out war with the world's largest movie-theater chain. 

 
Streaming Movies Are Eligible for Oscars, Academy Says

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it expanded the eligibility rules for the Oscars to include films that weren't released in theaters because of the nationwide shutdown of movie theaters. 

 
Even for Companies With Business From Coronavirus, the Picture Is Mixed at Best

A widespread cessation of global business activity is damping results, even for companies that have products and services in intense demand. 

 
Mondelez Reports Higher Revenue as Consumers Stockpile Food

The foodmaker benefited from strong demand as consumers hoarded during coronavirus lockdowns, though the pandemic also boosted the company's costs. 

 
Starbucks Logs First Quarterly Same-Store Sales Drop in 11 Years

Starbucks said global same-store sales fell 10% in the first quarter as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the first downturn by that measure in nearly 11 years.

