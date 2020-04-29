Barclays Sets Aside GBP2.1B for Soured Loans

Barclays reported a sharp fall in first quarter profit to GBP913 million and set aside a GBP2.12 billion credit-impairment charge to counter the impact of the coronavirus on its borrowers.

Standard Chartered Hit by Surge in Impairments

Credit impairments at Standard Chartered jumped more than 10-fold to $962 million, pushing underlying profit down 12% to $1.22 billion.

Samsung Reports Slight Decline in Quarterly Profit

The South Korean company warns that the coronavirus pandemic could further threaten the company's margins the rest of the year.

Google Revenue Climbs, but Company Warns of 'Tale of Two Quarters'

The online search giant's parent posted a sustained rise in revenue in the first quarter, but executives said that company performance fell off as the pandemic accelerated and signaled uncertainty about the months ahead.

Race for Coronavirus Vaccine Accelerates as Pfizer Says U.S. Testing to Begin Next Week

The push for a vaccine to combat the new coronavirus is moving faster than researchers and drugmakers expected, with Pfizer joining several other groups saying that they had accelerated the timetable for testing and that a vaccine could be ready for emergency use in the fall.

Bankrupt Pier 1 Targets June Reopening for Some Stores

The home-goods retailer said it plans to resume its brick-and-mortar operations by June 1 if state officials allow it to reopen half of its roughly 540 stores.

AMC Blasts Universal's Plans to Release More Movies Digitally

Universal Pictures' plan to experiment with the theatrical distribution model has sparked all-out war with the world's largest movie-theater chain.

Streaming Movies Are Eligible for Oscars, Academy Says

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it expanded the eligibility rules for the Oscars to include films that weren't released in theaters because of the nationwide shutdown of movie theaters.

Mondelez Reports Higher Revenue as Consumers Stockpile Food

The foodmaker benefited from strong demand as consumers hoarded during coronavirus lockdowns, though the pandemic also boosted the company's costs.

Starbucks Logs First Quarterly Same-Store Sales Drop in 11 Years

Starbucks said global same-store sales fell 10% in the first quarter as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the first downturn by that measure in nearly 11 years.