Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Mixed Results for Potential Covid-19 Drug in Studies by Gilead, China Researchers

Gilead Sciences said Covid-19 patients taking its drug remdesivir had a speedier recovery than those taking placebo in a large U.S. government-funded study; separately, researchers in China found the drug didn't confer a benefit. 

 
Owners Of Applebee's, Chili's Report Pick-Up, Delivery Gains

Dine, the company behind Applebee's and IHOP, and Brinker, the owner of Chili's, separately report declines in traffic in their restaurants and weaker sales as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. 

 
Lyft to Cut Workforce by About 17%

The ride-hailing service announced the job cuts alongside moves to furlough workers and slash pay as the company seeks to trim costs during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Blue Apron Has Too Few Cooks in the Kitchen

Meal-kit provider Blue Apron is cooking up safe-at-home specialties, but the tables have already emptied. 

 
Travel Bans Hit Aerospace and Transportation Companies: Earnings at a Glance

Companies in aerospace and transportation industries reported results dragged down by travel bans and restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
U.S. Puts Amazon Foreign Websites on List of Platforms Blamed for Facilitating Piracy

The Trump administration put five of the online retailer's foreign platforms on a list of "notorious markets" believed to facilitate sales of counterfeit and pirated goods. 

 
Juul Labs Plans to Cut Roughly a Third of Its Workers

The San Francisco-based e-cigarette maker is preparing to cut around a third of its staff amid falling market share and regulatory crackdowns, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Barclays Makes Case for Unloved Universal Banking

Investment banking turned out to be a useful string in Barclays' bow during the turbulent first quarter. That might not end arguments over the British lender's strategy, though. 

 
Hertz Misses Lease Payment, Prepares for Potential Bankruptcy

Hertz Global Holdings is preparing for a possible bankruptcy filing after the rental-car company failed to make lease payments to preserve cash amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Federal Investigators Looking at GM as Part of UAW Probe

Federal investigators probing corruption at the United Auto Workers union have also been looking at General Motors Co.'s dealings with UAW officials, reflecting a newer front in the yearslong criminal investigation.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47pEXCLUSIVE : Chesapeake Energy preparing bankruptcy filing - sources
RE
03:41pDollar drops as Fed repeats vow to support economy
RE
03:39pDollar drops as Fed repeats vow to support economy
RE
03:34pAmazon is Wall Street's biggest winner from coronavirus
RE
03:32pGE warns of more pain ahead as pandemic deals $1 billion cash hit
RE
03:31pTrump, Fauci see hope with Gilead's drug in coronavirus fight
RE
03:16pData on Gilead drug raises hopes in pandemic fight, Fauci calls it 'highly significant'
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15pBank of Southern California, NA and CalWest Bancorp, the Holding Company for CalWest Bank, Announce Changes to Merger Agreement
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Audit Concerns Sink Wirecard Stock
2AMS AG : Sensor maker AMS gives upbeat outlook, shares up 22%
3NEXT : NEXT : shores up finances as sales crash in British lockdown
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : sees second-quarter operating loss over coronavirus impact
5BP PLC : BP Posts Loss, Increase in Debt -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group