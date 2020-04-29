Mixed Results for Potential Covid-19 Drug in Studies by Gilead, China Researchers

Gilead Sciences said Covid-19 patients taking its drug remdesivir had a speedier recovery than those taking placebo in a large U.S. government-funded study; separately, researchers in China found the drug didn't confer a benefit.

Owners Of Applebee's, Chili's Report Pick-Up, Delivery Gains

Dine, the company behind Applebee's and IHOP, and Brinker, the owner of Chili's, separately report declines in traffic in their restaurants and weaker sales as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Lyft to Cut Workforce by About 17%

The ride-hailing service announced the job cuts alongside moves to furlough workers and slash pay as the company seeks to trim costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Blue Apron Has Too Few Cooks in the Kitchen

Meal-kit provider Blue Apron is cooking up safe-at-home specialties, but the tables have already emptied.

Travel Bans Hit Aerospace and Transportation Companies: Earnings at a Glance

Companies in aerospace and transportation industries reported results dragged down by travel bans and restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

U.S. Puts Amazon Foreign Websites on List of Platforms Blamed for Facilitating Piracy

The Trump administration put five of the online retailer's foreign platforms on a list of "notorious markets" believed to facilitate sales of counterfeit and pirated goods.

Juul Labs Plans to Cut Roughly a Third of Its Workers

The San Francisco-based e-cigarette maker is preparing to cut around a third of its staff amid falling market share and regulatory crackdowns, according to people familiar with the matter.

Barclays Makes Case for Unloved Universal Banking

Investment banking turned out to be a useful string in Barclays' bow during the turbulent first quarter. That might not end arguments over the British lender's strategy, though.

Hertz Misses Lease Payment, Prepares for Potential Bankruptcy

Hertz Global Holdings is preparing for a possible bankruptcy filing after the rental-car company failed to make lease payments to preserve cash amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter.

Federal Investigators Looking at GM as Part of UAW Probe

Federal investigators probing corruption at the United Auto Workers union have also been looking at General Motors Co.'s dealings with UAW officials, reflecting a newer front in the yearslong criminal investigation.