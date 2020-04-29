Boeing and Airbus Brace for Prolonged Downturn

The world's biggest aerospace companies outlined survival plans as their airline customers reeled from the coronavirus pandemic and the near-collapse of global passenger air travel.

Aviation's Crisis Just Became Permanent

Even in the best-case scenario of a sharp recovery for the global economy, there won't be one for the aviation industry.

EBay Posts Higher Quarterly Profit Boosted in Part by Surge in Demand

EBay reported better-than-expected sales in the latest quarter as the online marketplace said it benefited from homebound shoppers.

SoftBank Group Expects Full-Year Loss to Swell on WeWork Costs

SoftBank Group Corp. said Thursday it expects to post a deeper full-year loss owing to red ink from WeWork and other investments.

DBS Net Profit Falls 29%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd.'s first quarter net profit fell 29% as the bank set aside a greater portion of amount as allowances anticipating risks from the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

ANZ Net Profit Falls 51%, Defers Dividend

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. logged a 51% drop in first-half net profit due to impairment charges mostly tied to Covid-19, and delayed a decision on an interim dividend until there's more clarity on the pandemic's economic impact.

Newcrest to Raise Capital, Unveils Ecuador Deal

Newcrest Mining Ltd. is seeking to raise up to $721 million of equity and increasing its exposure to gold prices that have surged in response to the coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Reports Higher Revenue, Cuts Outlook Amid Pandemic

Chip maker Qualcomm Inc. reported a nearly 5% revenue increase in the March quarter, as the chip business offset a slight revenue decline in its licensing arm.

Tesla Posts Another Quarterly Profit

The electric-car maker extended its winning streak in reporting a surprising first-quarter profit, though it balked at providing a forecast because of the pandemic and its effect on business.

Facebook Rides Usage Bump, Sees Ad Market Stabilizing

Facebook reported strong growth in the first quarter despite disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to a swell in homebound users, and said ad sales stabilized in recent weeks.