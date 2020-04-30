Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/30/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Shell Cuts Dividend for First Time Since World War II

Royal Dutch Shell cut its dividend after first-quarter profit fell by nearly half as nationwide lockdowns caused by the coronavirus restrict travel and hit economic growth. 

 
Lloyds Banking Profit Crashes

Lloyds Banking posted a profit of just GBP74 million for the first quarter 2020 after it took a higher-than-expected impairment charge of GBP1.4 billion to cover an expected surge in bad loans. 

 
Nokia Takes Sales Hit

Nokia reported a slightly below forecast first-quarter profit and cut its guidance for 2020 after it took a EUR200 million hit to sales due to supply-chain issues. 

 
BASF Pulls Guidance, Sees Slow Recovery

German chemicals giant BASF said it expects sales volumes to decline significantly in the second quarter before a slow recovery throughout the rest of the year as the coronavirus pandemic is hitting hard its largest customer segment, the auto industry. 

 
SocGen Swings to Loss

Societe Generale said it will cut costs further this year after it reported a first quarter net loss of EUR326 million on an almost-17% fall in banking income. 

 
European Corporate Roundup: LafargeHolcim Says Biggest Hit to Come

LafargeHolcim said its first-quarter sales and earnings fell sharply as the coronavirus pandemic hit its business and warned of more pain ahead. 

 
Gilead Drug Weighed for Worst Virus Cases

Gilead Sciences said Covid-19 patients taking its drug remdesivir had a speedier recovery than those taking placebo in a large U.S. government-funded study; separately, researchers in China found the drug didn't confer a benefit. 

 
Boeing and Airbus Brace for Prolonged Downturn

The world's biggest aerospace companies outlined survival plans as their airline customers reeled from the coronavirus pandemic and the near-collapse of global passenger air travel. 

 
WeWork Troubles Take Deeper Bite Out of SoftBank

SoftBank said steeper-than-expected losses on office-share firm WeWork pushed its net loss for the latest fiscal year to around $8.4 billion-$1.4 billion more than it announced just two weeks ago. 

 
EBay Posts Higher Quarterly Profit Boosted in Part by Surge in Demand

EBay reported better-than-expected sales in the latest quarter as the online marketplace said it benefited from homebound shoppers.

