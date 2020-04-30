Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/30/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Amazon's Sales Jump as Coronavirus Prompts Surge in Online Shopping

Amazon.com reported soaring quarterly sales as the company experienced a surge in online orders from homebound customers contending with the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Visa Posts Higher Quarterly Profit, Beating Projections

The coronavirus pandemic hit Visa's business in the March quarter, though the company posted higher quarterly profit and revenue. 

 
Whirlpool Expects Revenue Decline

The appliance maker said it expects a double-digit-percentage decline in revenue this year as consumers put off buying appliances because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
J.Crew Prepares to File for Bankruptcy

J. Crew Group, the preppy retailer that recently fell on hard times, is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection, one of several high-profile U.S. chains that are on the verge of unraveling during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Modell's Gets Further Pause on Liquidation, Angering Landlords

A bankruptcy judge extended the suspension of Modell's bankruptcy case until the end of May, allowing the sporting-goods retailer to stop paying rent as it waits for New York and neighboring states to lift shopping restrictions. 

 
FBI Director Previously Represented Facebook in Encryption Fight

FBI Director Christopher Wray, who has been pushing tech companies to give law-enforcement officials access to encrypted messages, once advocated the opposite view when representing Facebook's WhatsApp. 

 
Quibi, Jeffrey Katzenberg's On-the-Go Streaming Bet, Adjusts to Life on the Couch

Jeffrey Katzenberg saw his new Quibi streaming-video service as a way to bring short-form shows to viewers on the go, but it launched in early April amid a coronavirus pandemic that has kept people at home for weeks. 

 
Consumer Stockpiling Boosts Food Makers: Earnings at a Glance

Consumer stockpiling related to the Covid-19 pandemic boosted quarterly results for food companies and makers of cleaning products. 

 
Pantry Loading Boosts Sales at Kraft Heinz, Kellogg

The food makers, which had been losing market share, are recording increased demand for their traditional products as consumers shelter in place during the pandemic. 

 
Meat Companies Want to Reopen, but Officials Fear New Infections

President Trump's executive order allowing meatpacking plants to continue operating through the coronavirus pandemic is stirring concerns among local officials, wary of new spikes in infection rates if closed plants rush to reopen.

