News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/30/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
MGM Resorts CEO: Las Vegas Reopening Will Start With Two or Three Casinos

MGM chief executive says the Bellagio and New York-New York casinos will likely be the company's first two properties to reopen once Strip is cleared for business. 

 
Tech Companies Continue to Fare Better: Earnings at a Glance

Tech companies continued to weather the Covid-19 pandemic better than most, as sales rose at Apple and Amazon.com, but increased costs dented Amazon's forecasts. 

 
Bed Bath & Beyond Names New CFO as Part of Ongoing Management Refocus

Bed Bath & Beyond named a new finance chief as part of a wider management refocus that the struggling home-goods retailer embarked on before the downturn from the coronavirus lockdowns began. 

 
Gilead to Expand Manufacturing of Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir

The company said it expects more than 140,000 treatment courses of the drug to be made by the end of May. Gilead spent about $50 million on research and development related to the drug in the first quarter. 

 
Apple Sales Edge Higher, Showing Resilience in Pandemic

The iPhone maker reported a slight uptick in revenue for its latest quarter despite the coronavirus shutting down factories and denting sales in China, as the tech giant's services business picked up the slack. 

 
AT&T's WarnerMedia Absorbs Xandr Ad Tech Unit

AT&T is combining its WarnerMedia and Xandr business units-which has long been expected by company insiders-in an effort to have a single advertising sales and technology offering across the company. 

 
Amazon's Sales Jump as Coronavirus Prompts Surge in Online Shopping

Amazon.com reported soaring quarterly sales as the company experienced a surge in online orders from homebound customers contending with the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Nascar Makes Move, Announces May 17 Return From Coronavirus

Nascar took the lead among major American sports in the quest to return from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. 

 
Texas Shale Driller Concho Takes $12.6 Billion Charge, Citing Coronavirus Impacts

Texas shale driller Concho Resources Inc. reported a net quarterly loss of $9.3 billion and wrote down the value of its oil and gas assets by $12.6 billion, a sign of the severe stress U.S. oil-and-gas companies are feeling as demand for their products erodes. 

 
Visa Posts Higher Quarterly Profit, Beating Projections

The coronavirus pandemic hit Visa's business in the March quarter, though the company posted higher quarterly profit and revenue.

