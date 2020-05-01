Log in
05/01/2020 | 05:16am EDT
RBS Profit Halved by Virus Impact

Royal Bank of Scotland posted first quarter profits of GBP519 million, almost half of last year's figure, as impairments against bad loans soared during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Ryanair Weighs Job Cuts, Growth Plans

Ryanair said it will start a restructuring program from July which could result in up to 3,000 job losses, and confirmed it was in talks with Boeing about cutting the number of aircraft deliveries over the coming 24 months. 

 
Allianz Forecasts 30% Profit Drop

Allianz has withdrawn its operating profit target for 2020 in light of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and said it expects first-quarter net income to fall by around 30%. 

 
Boeing Launches $25 Billion Bond Sale

Boeing launched a $25 billion bond offering that could vastly reduce the aerospace giant's need to seek federal funding to ride out the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Bed Bath & Beyond Names New CFO as Part of Ongoing Management Refocus

Bed Bath & Beyond named a new finance chief as part of a wider management refocus that the struggling home-goods retailer embarked on before the downturn from the coronavirus lockdowns began. 

 
Revlon Overcomes Holdout Creditors on $65 Million Rescue Loan

The cosmetics company overcame objections from a group of lenders to borrow $65 million in rescue financing, paving the way for a broader debt restructuring to help it weather the economic shutdown. 

 
MGM Resorts CEO: Las Vegas Reopening Will Start With Two or Three Casinos

MGM chief executive says the Bellagio and New York-New York casinos will likely be the company's first two properties to reopen once Strip is cleared for business. 

 
Tech Companies Continue to Fare Better: Earnings at a Glance

Tech companies continued to weather the Covid-19 pandemic better than most, as sales rose at Apple and Amazon.com, but increased costs dented Amazon's forecasts. 

 
Gilead to Expand Manufacturing of Covid-19 Drug Remdesivir

The company said it expects more than 140,000 treatment courses of the drug to be made by the end of May. Gilead spent about $50 million on research and development related to the drug in the first quarter. 

 
Apple Sales Edge Higher, Showing Resilience in Pandemic

The iPhone maker reported a slight uptick in revenue for its latest quarter despite the coronavirus shutting down factories and denting sales in China, as the tech giant's services business picked up the slack.

