Facebook Warned That It May Lose a Key Seal of Approval for Ad Measurement

Facebook is at risk of losing a key seal of approval that gives companies confidence they are getting what they pay for when it comes to advertising with the social-media giant.

Women's Apparel Company J. Jill Taps Restructuring Advisers After Closing Stores

The women's clothing retailer hired advisers to help fix its balance sheet after it had to close its stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter.

Elon Musk Tweeted That Tesla's Stock Was Too High. The Market Agreed.

Shares of Tesla were down 9% Friday after Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted he felt the company's share price was "too high."

Ford Names Daughter of Chairman to Company's Board Seat at Rivian

Ford Motor Co. has appointed has appointed Alexandra Ford English, daughter of executive chairman Bill Ford Jr., to fill the company's board seat at electric-car startup Rivian Automotive, signaling the rise of another Ford within the company's ranks.

Amazon CEO Bezos Called to Testify Before Congress

Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee called on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify on its private-label practices, citing a WSJ investigation that found Amazon employees used data about independent sellers on its platform to develop competing products.

Fortunes Flip as Shoppers Ditch Makeup, Stock Up on Cleaning Supplies

Americans' altered spending habits amid the coronavirus pandemic upended financial results for some of the biggest consumer-products companies.

PG&E Outlines Board Shake-Up as It Posts Quarterly Profit

The California utility said that only three of its 14 directors will remain on the board once it emerges from bankruptcy protection in coming months. The company filed for chapter 11 protection last year, citing billions of dollars in liability costs from a series of deadly wildfires.

Exxon Posts First Loss in Decades as Oil Giants Signal Trouble Ahead

Exxon swung to a $610 million loss in the quarter as it took a "market-related" $2.9 billion charge. It reported $2.4 billion in profits during the same period last year.

Honeywell Posts Lower Sales Amid Covid-19 Supply-Chain Disruptions

Honeywell International said its profit rose for the first quarter, though sales fell and the company withdrew its financial guidance for the year as the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted supply chains.

Apollo Is Latest Private-Equity Firm Hammered by Coronavirus Rout

The private-equity firm posted a first-quarter loss, becoming the third publicly traded private-equity firm to suffer financially from the pandemic.