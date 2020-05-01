FDA Authorizes Emergency Use of Remdesivir for Covid-19 Patients

The Food and Drug Administration's move came after researchers reported that the Gilead drug shortened the recovery times in people who have fallen ill from the new coronavirus.

TheSkimm Cuts 20% of Staff Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

TheSkimm, a news-curation company known primarily for its current-events newsletter, is laying off about 20% of its staff of about 130 employees.

U.S. Auto Sales Plunged in April, but Signs of Hope Are Seen

Several major auto makers said April was one of their worst sales months in decades, but many dealers and executives say potential buyers have begun to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns.

Makers of Household Products Fare Well: Earnings at a Glance

Consumer stockpiling related to the Covid-19 pandemic boosted quarterly results for makers of household products.

Fannie Mae Income Drops as More Homeowners Suspend Mortgage Payments

Mortgage finance giant Fannie Mae reported a steep drop in income as it set aside more money for expected loan losses, and it projected further trouble ahead as more Americans suspend payments on their home loans.

Facebook Warned That It May Lose a Key Seal of Approval for Ad Gauge

Facebook is at risk of losing a key seal of approval that gives companies confidence they are getting what they pay for when it comes to advertising with the social-media giant.

Women's Apparel Company J. Jill Taps Restructuring Advisers After Closing Stores

The women's clothing retailer hired advisers to help fix its balance sheet after it had to close its stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter.

Elon Musk Tweeted That Tesla's Stock Was Too High. The Market Agreed.

Shares of the electric-car maker fell after Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted he felt Tesla's share price was "too high." Asked later if the tweet was vetted or made in jest, the CEO said: "No."

Ford Names Daughter of Chairman to Company's Board Seat at Rivian

Ford Motor Co. has appointed has appointed Alexandra Ford English, daughter of executive chairman Bill Ford Jr., to fill the company's board seat at electric-car startup Rivian Automotive, signaling the rise of another Ford within the company's ranks.

Amazon CEO Bezos Called to Testify Before Congress

Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee called on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify on its private-label practices, citing a WSJ investigation that found Amazon employees used data about independent sellers on its platform to develop competing products.