News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

05/03/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Silver Lake to Invest $750 Million in Jio Platforms

Private-equity firm Silver Lake is nearing a deal to invest $750 million in Indian telecommunications and technology giant Jio Platforms, a unit of Reliance Industries. 

 
Roche Coronavirus Antibody Test Wins FDA Approval for Emergency Use

The Swiss health-care giant says its test has proven 100% accurate at detecting Covid-19 antibodies in the blood, and 99.8% accurate at ruling out the presence of those antibodies. 

 
Hedge Fund Elliott Management to Finance Lawsuit Against Streamer Quibi

Elliott, run by billionaire Paul Singer, will fund the suit by interactive-video company Eko and take an equity stake. 

 
Buffett Says 'American Magic' to Overcome Coronavirus Uncertainty

Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting kicked off Saturday with Warren Buffett offering reassurance that the U.S. economy will recover steadily from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Major Blue Insurer to Get Nearly $2 Billion in ACA Payouts

The Supreme Court's decision that the federal government has to make good on a now-defunct Affordable Care Act program could mean big payouts for the insurance industry, including nearly $2 billion to one insurer. 

 
IAG Warns on Final Dividend, Maintains Guidance

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. warns that it may not pay a final dividend in September because of the impact of the coronavirus, despite maintaining fiscal 2020 margin and premium guidance. 

 
Westpac Profit Dives 62%, Defers Dividend Decision

Westpac Banking logged a sharp fall in half-year earnings and deferred its interim dividend decision in the face of concerns over significant increase in bad debts due to Covid-19. 

 
Lodging Companies to Return $68 Million in Coronavirus Aid

Lodging companies affiliated with the Texas hotelier Monty Bennett said they were returning the more than $68 million they received in government assistance, bowing to growing political pressure. 

 
Airlines Brace for Slow Recovery

U.S. airlines lost billions of dollars in the first month after the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now they are digging in for a recovery that could take years. 

 
Auto Lenders Try to Lure Borrowers With Generous Terms-For Some

Auto-loan terms show how the pandemic is widening the gap between credit haves and have-nots, as customers with strong credit histories get fresh incentives while those at the other end of the spectrum struggle to get financing.

