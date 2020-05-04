Log in
05/04/2020 | 11:16am EDT
GE Moves to Cut Roughly 13,000 Aviation Workers

General Electric is cutting roughly 13,000 jobs in its jet-engine business, expanding its planned cost-cutting efforts as the coronavirus pandemic cripples the aviation industry. 

 
Tyson Expects Coronavirus to Continue Crimping Production

The meat processor expects continued challenges maintaining production for its current fiscal year amid outbreaks of Covid-19. The company reported a decline in quarterly profit. 

 
Even Warren Buffett Wonders If People Will Return to Offices

Berkshire Hathaway CEO discusses the future of work, the prospects of layoffs at his company and how to better support front-line workers 

 
Oil Majors Delay Deals Amid Volatile Crude Prices, Lockdowns

Before Covid-19 and the oil-price rout, most of the world's biggest energy companies had planned to sell billions in assets to help pay down debt and maintain dividends. Now, those divestment programs are in jeopardy. 

 
J. Crew Tumbles Into Bankruptcy in the Wake of Coronavirus

J.Crew filed for bankruptcy protection, the first big retail chain to seek court protection from creditors after closing its stores in response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Hedge Fund Elliott Management to Finance Lawsuit Against Streamer Quibi

Elliott, run by billionaire Paul Singer, will fund the suit by interactive-video company Eko and take an equity stake. 

 
Silver Lake to Invest $750 Million in Jio Platforms

Private-equity firm Silver Lake struck a deal to invest $750 million in Indian telecommunications and technology giant Jio Platforms, a unit of Reliance Industries. 

 
Krave Jerky Reunites With Founder in Private Equity Deal

The founder of Krave has bought back the artisanal meat jerky brand from Hershey through his private-equity firm, Sonoma Brands. 

 
Roche Coronavirus Antibody Test Wins FDA Approval for Emergency Use

The Swiss health-care giant says its test has proven 100% accurate at detecting Covid-19 antibodies in the blood, and 99.8% accurate at ruling out the presence of those antibodies. 

 
Norwegian Air Gets Bondholder, Lessor Support For Deal

Norwegian Air said it has received strong support from leasing companies for a minimum conversion to equity of $730 million, ahead of a vote on a restructuring package aimed at securing state aid, having already reached an agreement with bondholders.

