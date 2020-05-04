Hertz Hires Additional Restructuring Adviser for Planned Bankruptcy

The car-rental company tapped FTI Consulting to help it prepare for a bankruptcy, after earlier hiring investment bank Moelis.

New York Times Wins Three Pulitzers

The newspaper landed prizes for its coverage of Vladimir Putin's Russia, an investigation into the New York City taxi industry and commentary for a reporting project on slavery in U.S. history.

NBCUniversal Unveils New Organization Structure

The media company is tapping Cesar Conde to replace Andy Lack as its top news executive and is combining all TV and streaming operations into a single unit as part of a new organizational structure.

Coronavirus Kills Several FedEx Workers at Newark Facility

Several FedEx workers at the company's Newark, N.J., air hub have died due to complications of the coronavirus.

Carnival to Resume Some Cruise Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line said it plans to resume sailings on eight ships departing from Florida and Texas beginning Aug. 1.

Latour Named CEO of Wall Street Journal Publisher Dow Jones

News Corp tapped Almar Latour to become chief executive of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal, turning to a veteran news and business executive to steer the company through media-industry turbulence.

Some Shipping Lines May Not Survive Downturn, Hapag-Lloyd Chief Says

Some container shipping companies may collapse if the global trade downturn stemming from coronavirus lockdowns extends to the end of the year or beyond, Hapag-Lloyd AG CEO Rolf Habben Jansen said.

Intel Acquires Israeli Mobility App Moovit

The chip maker has purchased transportation-technology company Moovit for $900 million, as it looks to build out its business tied to mobility.

Tyson Foods, GATX See Pandemic Challenges Ahead: Earnings at a Glance

Tyson Foods posted fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales that missed expectations.

GE Moves to Cut Roughly 13,000 Aviation Workers

General Electric is cutting roughly 13,000 jobs in its jet-engine business, expanding its planned cost-cutting efforts as the coronavirus pandemic cripples the aviation industry.