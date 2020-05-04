Hertz Hires Additional Restructuring Adviser for Planned Bankruptcy
The car-rental company tapped FTI Consulting to help it prepare for a bankruptcy, after earlier hiring investment bank Moelis.
New York Times Wins Three Pulitzers
The newspaper landed prizes for its coverage of Vladimir Putin's Russia, an investigation into the New York City taxi industry and commentary for a reporting project on slavery in U.S. history.
NBCUniversal Unveils New Organization Structure
The media company is tapping Cesar Conde to replace Andy Lack as its top news executive and is combining all TV and streaming operations into a single unit as part of a new organizational structure.
Coronavirus Kills Several FedEx Workers at Newark Facility
Several FedEx workers at the company's Newark, N.J., air hub have died due to complications of the coronavirus.
Carnival to Resume Some Cruise Sailings
Carnival Cruise Line said it plans to resume sailings on eight ships departing from Florida and Texas beginning Aug. 1.
Latour Named CEO of Wall Street Journal Publisher Dow Jones
News Corp tapped Almar Latour to become chief executive of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal, turning to a veteran news and business executive to steer the company through media-industry turbulence.
Some Shipping Lines May Not Survive Downturn, Hapag-Lloyd Chief Says
Some container shipping companies may collapse if the global trade downturn stemming from coronavirus lockdowns extends to the end of the year or beyond, Hapag-Lloyd AG CEO Rolf Habben Jansen said.
Intel Acquires Israeli Mobility App Moovit
The chip maker has purchased transportation-technology company Moovit for $900 million, as it looks to build out its business tied to mobility.
Tyson Foods, GATX See Pandemic Challenges Ahead: Earnings at a Glance
Tyson Foods posted fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales that missed expectations.
GE Moves to Cut Roughly 13,000 Aviation Workers
General Electric is cutting roughly 13,000 jobs in its jet-engine business, expanding its planned cost-cutting efforts as the coronavirus pandemic cripples the aviation industry.