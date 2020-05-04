Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Hertz Hires Additional Restructuring Adviser for Planned Bankruptcy

The car-rental company tapped FTI Consulting to help it prepare for a bankruptcy, after earlier hiring investment bank Moelis. 

 
New York Times Wins Three Pulitzers

The newspaper landed prizes for its coverage of Vladimir Putin's Russia, an investigation into the New York City taxi industry and commentary for a reporting project on slavery in U.S. history. 

 
NBCUniversal Unveils New Organization Structure

The media company is tapping Cesar Conde to replace Andy Lack as its top news executive and is combining all TV and streaming operations into a single unit as part of a new organizational structure. 

 
Coronavirus Kills Several FedEx Workers at Newark Facility

Several FedEx workers at the company's Newark, N.J., air hub have died due to complications of the coronavirus. 

 
Carnival to Resume Some Cruise Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line said it plans to resume sailings on eight ships departing from Florida and Texas beginning Aug. 1. 

 
Latour Named CEO of Wall Street Journal Publisher Dow Jones

News Corp tapped Almar Latour to become chief executive of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal, turning to a veteran news and business executive to steer the company through media-industry turbulence. 

 
Some Shipping Lines May Not Survive Downturn, Hapag-Lloyd Chief Says

Some container shipping companies may collapse if the global trade downturn stemming from coronavirus lockdowns extends to the end of the year or beyond, Hapag-Lloyd AG CEO Rolf Habben Jansen said. 

 
Intel Acquires Israeli Mobility App Moovit

The chip maker has purchased transportation-technology company Moovit for $900 million, as it looks to build out its business tied to mobility. 

 
Tyson Foods, GATX See Pandemic Challenges Ahead: Earnings at a Glance

Tyson Foods posted fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales that missed expectations. 

 
GE Moves to Cut Roughly 13,000 Aviation Workers

General Electric is cutting roughly 13,000 jobs in its jet-engine business, expanding its planned cost-cutting efforts as the coronavirus pandemic cripples the aviation industry.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pJ.Crew Tumbles Into Bankruptcy in the Wake of Coronavirus -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:49pROGER MARSHALL : White House Authorizes Additional PPE for Kansas
PU
05:49pRoss commits to evaluating all federal authorities to secure america's energy independence after urging by inhofe, sullivan and cramer
PU
05:44pU.S. coronavirus tariff exemptions sought for robots, drones, elevators
RE
05:26pUtilities Shares Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pCommunications Services Shares Rise Amid Deal News -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:24pL Brands, Sycamore agree to call off Victoria's Secret deal
RE
05:23pTechnology Shares Continue to Move Higher -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:21pFinancial Shares Slip; U.S. Set to Borrow Nearly $3 Trillion -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:19pAMERICAN COALITION FOR ETHANOL : ACE stands ready to assist fuel retailers as USDA rolls out HBIIP details to expand availability and use of higher ethanol blends
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Armed with Roche antibody test, Germany faces immunity passport dilemma
4PEUGEOT : European stocks kick off May on dour note, ThyssenKrupp leads losses
5GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Investigational Antiviral Remdesivir Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group