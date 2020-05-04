WeWork Co-Founder Adam Neumann Sues SoftBank Over Failed $3 Billion Deal

WeWork's co-founder and former chief executive Adam Neumann sued SoftBank, accusing the Japanese technology group of breaking a key provision of a deal that gave SoftBank control of the shared-office-space company.

L Brands, Sycamore Agree to Scrap Victoria's Secret Deal

L Brands and Sycamore Partners have agreed to scrap their plans to take Victoria's Secret private, dropping a pact that was reached just weeks before coronavirus forced the lingerie retailer to shut its stores.

Rental-Car Industry Gets Crushed by Coronavirus

Avis posted a loss and lower revenue for its latest quarter as the pandemic clamped down on travel. Meanwhile, car-rental rival Hertz prepared to file for bankruptcy.

Some Companies Began Preparing for a Downturn Before the Pandemic

Finance chiefs were preparing for a downturn long before the coronavirus roiled the global economy; however, few expected it to be as swift or severe.

AIG's General Insurance Unit Posts Underwriting Loss: Earnings at a Glance

The coronavirus pandemic led to a $87 million underwriting loss for AIG's General Insurance unit.

Shake Shack Pauses Rapid Growth

Shake Shack said Monday it is putting on hold new restaurant openings, as it seeks to shore up its balance sheet after the coronavirus crisis led to the closure of its dining rooms across the U.S. and beyond.

Hertz Taps Additional Adviser for Bankruptcy Preparations

The company has hired an additional adviser to help prepare for a planned bankruptcy filing, as the coronavirus pandemic squeezes the car-rental business.

New York Times Wins Three Pulitzers

The newspaper landed prizes for its coverage of Vladimir Putin's Russia, an investigation into the New York City taxi industry and commentary for a reporting project on slavery in U.S. history.

NBCUniversal Restructuring to Combine TV, Streaming Operations

Andy Lack will exit as head of NBCUniversal's news operations at the end of the month, concluding a tenure marked by several controversies.

Latour Named CEO of Wall Street Journal Publisher Dow Jones

News Corp tapped Almar Latour to become chief executive of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal, turning to a veteran news and business executive to steer the company through media-industry turbulence.