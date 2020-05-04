Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
WeWork Co-Founder Adam Neumann Sues SoftBank Over Failed $3 Billion Deal

WeWork's co-founder and former chief executive Adam Neumann sued SoftBank, accusing the Japanese technology group of breaking a key provision of a deal that gave SoftBank control of the shared-office-space company. 

 
L Brands, Sycamore Agree to Scrap Victoria's Secret Deal

L Brands and Sycamore Partners have agreed to scrap their plans to take Victoria's Secret private, dropping a pact that was reached just weeks before coronavirus forced the lingerie retailer to shut its stores. 

 
Rental-Car Industry Gets Crushed by Coronavirus

Avis posted a loss and lower revenue for its latest quarter as the pandemic clamped down on travel. Meanwhile, car-rental rival Hertz prepared to file for bankruptcy. 

 
Some Companies Began Preparing for a Downturn Before the Pandemic

Finance chiefs were preparing for a downturn long before the coronavirus roiled the global economy; however, few expected it to be as swift or severe. 

 
AIG's General Insurance Unit Posts Underwriting Loss: Earnings at a Glance

The coronavirus pandemic led to a $87 million underwriting loss for AIG's General Insurance unit. 

 
Shake Shack Pauses Rapid Growth

Shake Shack said Monday it is putting on hold new restaurant openings, as it seeks to shore up its balance sheet after the coronavirus crisis led to the closure of its dining rooms across the U.S. and beyond. 

 
Hertz Taps Additional Adviser for Bankruptcy Preparations

The company has hired an additional adviser to help prepare for a planned bankruptcy filing, as the coronavirus pandemic squeezes the car-rental business. 

 
New York Times Wins Three Pulitzers

The newspaper landed prizes for its coverage of Vladimir Putin's Russia, an investigation into the New York City taxi industry and commentary for a reporting project on slavery in U.S. history. 

 
NBCUniversal Restructuring to Combine TV, Streaming Operations

Andy Lack will exit as head of NBCUniversal's news operations at the end of the month, concluding a tenure marked by several controversies. 

 
Latour Named CEO of Wall Street Journal Publisher Dow Jones

News Corp tapped Almar Latour to become chief executive of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal, turning to a veteran news and business executive to steer the company through media-industry turbulence.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14pPETRONAS PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD : Announces Two Deepwater Oil Discoveries In The Salina Basin, Offshore Mexico
PU
10:06pPhilippines' Ayala Corp, Metro Pacific shares jump on Duterte apology
RE
10:04pCENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND : Statement on Extension of Payment Breaks
PU
09:58pOil prices rise on demand prospects as lockdowns start to ease
RE
09:56pCommodity currencies creep back, but Sino-U.S. tensions temper mood
RE
09:56pWeWork co-founder Neumann sues SoftBank over failed tender offer
RE
09:55pU.S. SEC eases crowdfunding rules for firms due to coronavirus disruption
RE
09:54pNATIONAL RESERVE BANK OF TONGA : Monetary Policy Decision - April 2020
PU
09:51pPhilippines inflation eases to five-month low in April
RE
09:49pAustralia lost almost a million jobs since mid-March - ABS
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : buys Moovit transit app for $900 million to help develop robotaxis
3WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: AmerisourceBergen eyes Walgreens' drug distribution business - sou..
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : fights against coronavirus crisis, which is leading to a si..
5AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP. : AirBoss Announces Organizational Change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group