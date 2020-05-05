DuPont Swings to Loss, Posts Lower Sales

The maker of nylon and other materials for the auto industry posted a net loss of $616 million, compared with a profit of $521 million in the same quarter last year.

BNP Paribas Profit Drops as Structured-Products Business Takes Hit

BNP Paribas reported a drop in first-quarter net profit as France's largest bank set aside new provisions to prepare for a flood of customers to default on their loans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

United Airlines to Cut Management Ranks by 30%

United Airlines expects to shrink its management and administrative ranks by at least 30% starting in October, according to a memo sent to employees, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the airline industry.

IBM CEO Lays Out New Initiatives in Cloud, AI

As he addresses the need for growth, Arvind Krishna must drive into the headwinds of a global economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

WeWork Co-Founder Adam Neumann Sues SoftBank Over Failed $3 Billion Deal

WeWork's co-founder and former chief executive Adam Neumann sued SoftBank, accusing the Japanese technology group of breaking a key provision of a deal that gave SoftBank control of the shared-office-space company.

Total Profit Falls But Keeps Dividend

Total reported an above-forecast first quarter profit of $1.78 billion and maintained its dividend, but cut its production forecast for 2020.

Infineon Warns of 5% Sales Fall

Infineon warned it expects a 5% year-on-year decline in 2020 revenue to around EUR7.6 billion, excluding Cypress, as the German chip maker feels the full impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.

Juul Is Moving Base From San Francisco to Washington, D.C.

The e-cigarette maker seeks to repair its ties with regulators and distance itself from Silicon Valley's growth-at-all-costs culture.

L Brands, Sycamore Agree to Scrap Victoria's Secret Deal

L Brands and Sycamore Partners have agreed to scrap their plans to take Victoria's Secret private, dropping a pact that was reached just weeks before coronavirus forced the lingerie retailer to shut its stores.

Rental-Car Industry Gets Crushed by Coronavirus

Avis posted a loss and lower revenue for its latest quarter as the pandemic clamped down on travel. Meanwhile, car-rental rival Hertz prepared to file for bankruptcy.