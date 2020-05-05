Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 07:16am EDT
DuPont Swings to Loss, Posts Lower Sales

The maker of nylon and other materials for the auto industry posted a net loss of $616 million, compared with a profit of $521 million in the same quarter last year. 

 
BNP Paribas Profit Drops as Structured-Products Business Takes Hit

BNP Paribas reported a drop in first-quarter net profit as France's largest bank set aside new provisions to prepare for a flood of customers to default on their loans because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
United Airlines to Cut Management Ranks by 30%

United Airlines expects to shrink its management and administrative ranks by at least 30% starting in October, according to a memo sent to employees, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the airline industry. 

 
IBM CEO Lays Out New Initiatives in Cloud, AI

As he addresses the need for growth, Arvind Krishna must drive into the headwinds of a global economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
WeWork Co-Founder Adam Neumann Sues SoftBank Over Failed $3 Billion Deal

WeWork's co-founder and former chief executive Adam Neumann sued SoftBank, accusing the Japanese technology group of breaking a key provision of a deal that gave SoftBank control of the shared-office-space company. 

 
Total Profit Falls But Keeps Dividend

Total reported an above-forecast first quarter profit of $1.78 billion and maintained its dividend, but cut its production forecast for 2020. 

 
Infineon Warns of 5% Sales Fall

Infineon warned it expects a 5% year-on-year decline in 2020 revenue to around EUR7.6 billion, excluding Cypress, as the German chip maker feels the full impact of the coronavirus on the global economy. 

 
Juul Is Moving Base From San Francisco to Washington, D.C.

The e-cigarette maker seeks to repair its ties with regulators and distance itself from Silicon Valley's growth-at-all-costs culture. 

 
L Brands, Sycamore Agree to Scrap Victoria's Secret Deal

L Brands and Sycamore Partners have agreed to scrap their plans to take Victoria's Secret private, dropping a pact that was reached just weeks before coronavirus forced the lingerie retailer to shut its stores. 

 
Rental-Car Industry Gets Crushed by Coronavirus

Avis posted a loss and lower revenue for its latest quarter as the pandemic clamped down on travel. Meanwhile, car-rental rival Hertz prepared to file for bankruptcy.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:29aSAP discloses security lapses; says there was no data breach
RE
07:26aJudge questions VW's defense in landmark case over diesel damages
RE
07:19aPhilippine telecoms body orders TV broadcaster that irked Duterte to shut
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:14aTop EU court declines comment after German ruling on ECB stimulus scheme
RE
07:12aIrish COVID-19 jobless payments steady as more join wage subsidy
RE
07:07aDuPont doubles cost-savings target, slashes capital expenses
RE
07:05aKinekt Design Releases Rachel Ring
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020
4Prospect of rebound in orders lifts Siemens Healthineers shares
5BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group