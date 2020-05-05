Log in
05/05/2020 | 06:16pm BST
Increased Demand at Wayfair, Sealed Air: Earnings at a Glance

E-commerce and packaging companies saw increased demand in the first three months of the year. 

 
Table for None: Sysco Paints Dire Picture for Restaurants

Earnings from the food-service giant suggest that many coronavirus-related business closures won't be temporary. 

 
ICE Partners With Amazon, 3M to Identify Counterfeit Coronavirus Gear

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is working with companies including 3M, Amazon and Pfizer to curtail the flow of counterfeit masks, coronavirus tests and other equipment entering the U.S. 

 
BP Is Stuck in the Past

British oil-and-gas producer BP is the only European supermajor that is carrying on as if nothing has permanently changed. 

 
BuzzFeed News Names Mark Schoofs as Editor in Chief

BuzzFeed named Mark Schoofs, an alumnus with deep experience in investigative journalism, editor in chief of its news unit. 

 
Hertz Lenders Postpone Financial Reckoning

Hertz Global Holdings inked an agreement with lenders to provide a 2 1/2 week extension for debt restructuring negotiations after the car rental company missed a recent lease payment. 

 
Wayfair Gets Coronavirus Sales Boost

The e-commerce company's sales jumped 20% in the latest quarter, boosted by millions of Americans buying office furniture, cookware and other items to shelter in place as the coronavirus spread. But it posted another quarterly loss. 

 
Germany Considers Aid for Car Industry Stalled by Pandemic

Talks between Germany's flagship car companies and the country's government kicked off on Tuesday to discuss potential state aid for an industry that was already struggling when the virus hit and is now facing an existential threat. 

 
Fiat Chrysler Hit With Loss From Coronavirus Lockdowns

The Italian-American auto maker reported a EUR1.7 billion net loss for the first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic, and said it plans to reopen most of its U.S. factories the week of May 18. 

 
DuPont Swings to Loss, Posts Lower Sales

The maker of nylon and other materials for the auto industry posted a net loss of $616 million, compared with a profit of $521 million in the same quarter last year.

