News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

05/06/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Gilead Seeks Deals With Other Drugmakers to Boost Supply of Covid-19 Drug

Gilead Sciences said it will join with other drugmakers to manufacture and sell its Covid-19 treatment remdesivir outside of the U.S., farming out production of the medicine to ensure supply meets global demand. 

 
Insurers' Earnings a Mixed Bag in First Quarter with Coronavirus Impact

Three of the nation's biggest insurers posted first-quarter earnings revealing wide-ranging effects of Covid-19, including a surge in business-interruption claims, poorer investment results and an auto-policy windfall. 

 
Beyond Meat Swings to Profit as Consumers Stock Up Amid Pandemic

Sales at the plant-based meat company more than doubled in the latest quarter as the meat supply chain was hit by the coronavirus outbreak. 

 
Bregal Sagemount Invests in Software Maker Corcentric

Growth-equity firm Bregal Sagemount has committed $80 million to Corcentric LLC, a software company whose products help businesses make purchases and process payments. 

 
Videogame Makers Get Boost From Coronavirus Shutdowns

Game publishers Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts reported strong results for the March quarter as people sought out entertainment options and social connections amid stay-at-home orders. 

 
J.Crew Cleared to Tap More Than $100 Million in Bankruptcy Loans

A bankruptcy judge gave J.Crew Group permission to borrow more than $100 million under a chapter 11 loan provided by a group of creditors led by hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group. 

 
Occidental Seeks to Lessen Roughly $40 Billion Debt Load

Occidental Petroleum is examining ways to lessen its roughly $40 billion debt load following a historic plunge in oil prices and an ill-timed acquisition, which have put the Texas energy producer on shaky footing. 

 
Disney's Earnings Fall as Coronavirus Takes Hold

The world's largest entertainment company said the pandemic cost it $1.4 billion in the March-ended quarter with its theme-parks division taking the initial blow. 

 
Homebound Shoppers Aren't Helping Mattel

Mattel posted a 14% drop in first-quarter sales, as families opted to stock up on board games instead of Barbie dolls in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Meat Shortages Hit Wendy's, Leaving Burgers Unavailable at Some Restaurants

Wendy's is limiting menu items, including its signature fresh-beef hamburgers, at some locations as closures of coronavirus-hit meat plants start to squeeze restaurant supplies.

